Ageless Innovation Launches The Purple Play Packs To Support Alzheimer's Association

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ageless Innovation, a global healthcare company dedicated to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, is proud to support the Alzheimer's Association by creating the Purple Play Pack special edition bundles of Ageless Innovation's Joy for All Games. As part of this initiative, 10% of the purchase price from the Purple Play Packs will be donated to support the care and research initiatives of the Alzheimer's Association.

Beginning today, November 11th, the Purple Play packs will be available in both large and small bundles. Each pack will include a collection of Ageless Innovation games, uniquely designed with older adults in mind, along with an insert highlighting the Alzheimer's Association“10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain” and a thank-you message for supporting the cause. The Purple Play Pack is available in two bundle options:



Purple Play Pack ($174.99): Past & Present Pairs, Lifetime Lineup, Scrabble Bingo, Trivial Pursuit Generations, Taboo Charades, Yahtzee Slots Purple Play Card Pack ($64.99): Past & Present Pairs, Lifetime Lineup, Trivial Pursuit Generations Expansion, Taboo Charades

The Purple Play Packs will be available for purchase beginning today at joyforall.

“At Ageless Innovation, our mission is to reimagine how we positively live and age together by unleashing the power of play” said Ted Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Ageless Innovation.“Through this fundraising initiative, we're not only creating joyful moments for families but also supporting the Alzheimer's Association and families affected by Alzheimer's and other dementia.”

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Through its many initiatives and worldwide reach, the Alzheimer's Association leads the charge in Alzheimer's care, support, research and advocacy.

Ageless Innovation is a global healthcare company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, followed by a portfolio of games, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while improving the quality of life and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. Through continued innovation, meaningful partnerships, and validated outcomes, Ageless Innovation works passionately to positively impact the older adult population. For more information, visit and

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. To learn more, visit

