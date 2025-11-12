Bipsync Launches Toro, An AI Research Assistant That Puts Institutional Knowledge At Investors' Fingertips

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI tool within the Bipsync AI suite empowers investment teams to instantly query, summarize, and surface insights from their research

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, a research management software (RMS) built for investment teams, today announced the launch of Toro, a new AI-powered research assistant that enables investors to instantly query and extract insights from their firm's entire research database. Toro joins the Bipsync AI suite of tools, advancing how investment professionals discover and apply institutional knowledge.

Toro was developed to solve a fundamental challenge in investment research: while firms generate vast amounts of valuable insights, those insights often remain buried across notes, files, shared drives, and reports. Manually searching for information can be time-consuming and risks overlooking critical connections. Toro introduces a conversational layer across the research repository, allowing users to ask questions naturally and receive precise, context-rich answers in seconds.

“Toro was designed to enhance the way investment professionals work, giving them faster, more meaningful access to the insights they need,” added Graeme Faulds, Bipsync CEO.“By combining Bipsync's deep data structuring techniques with advanced AI retrieval technology, Toro makes institutional knowledge more searchable, transparent, and actionable.”

Unlike other AI tools, Toro does not require training on client data. Instead, Bipsync's proven experience in managing unstructured investment research enables Toro to adapt to each client's unique way of working – delivering results that are highly relevant and aligned with firm-specific workflows.

As an intelligent research assistant, Toro specializes in retrieval, summarization, and contextual understanding. It helps teams uncover, connect, and synthesize the knowledge that already exists within their trusted Bipsync repository – transforming information into actionable insights.

With Toro, investment teams can:



Ask natural-language questions to summarize years of diligence, draft an IC memo, or map exposure to a region in seconds.

Instantly access and synthesize insights from notes, memos, documents, and attachments across their entire research database.

Prepare for meetings faster with concise, cited summaries of companies, funds, managers, and themes. Uncover hidden relationships and trends within research – bringing institutional knowledge to the surface.

Each Toro response includes inline references that links directly to the supporting research in Bipsync, allowing users to verify findings and explore source material with confidence.

Toro is available now for LP clients and coming soon for GP clients. See it in action at

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a research management software (RMS) purpose-built for investment management. We help our clients capture, structure, and leverage collective intelligence at scale. Trusted by the world's largest asset owners and asset managers, our clients use Bipsync as a system of record with customizable workflow automation to help them power their unique investment processes and drive operational excellence.

Bring your research within reach in every investment decision. Learn more at .

