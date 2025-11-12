DATE 2025 To Spotlight The Region's Most Powerful Tech Voices And Ventures

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)– On 26–27 November 2025, Madinat Jumeirah will host DATE - a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, where technology meets investment and deals take shape. An initiative by Trescon, D DATE will bring together government leaders, global innovators, investors, and technology visionaries to explore how emerging technologies - powered by cloud, hybrid, and hyper-converged infrastructure - are shaping industries and translating innovation into tangible business outcomes.

Co-located with CARE – Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum, DATE will create a powerful convergence of technology and sustainability - highlighting how digital innovation, AI, and emerging technologies can accelerate climate goals, smart economies, and future-ready industries.

DATE will feature a powerhouse line-up of global technology leaders and policymakers shaping the digital economy. Among them, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, known for pioneering the UAE's blockchain and Web3 strategy. HE Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City, brings deep insight into building the world's first free zone dedicated to digital assets. Dr Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President at VARA, will spotlight how home-grown innovation is transforming the region's tech landscape.

Joining them are senior corporate leaders including Vladimir Arshinov (Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL), Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq (Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution), Craig Hughes (Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services), Dr Ankur Narang (AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group), and Kevin Neogy (Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group), all leading digital transformation across industries.

Over 2,000 senior decision-makers, investors, and founders will attend to discuss AI, digital assets, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and future-ready enterprises. AI-powered matchmaking on WhatsApp ensures every meeting counts - connecting investors, start-ups, and decision-makers in real time.

Headline initiatives include:



FutureTech World Cup – A global competition spotlighting start-ups shaping the next wave of tech. Winners gain funding access, investor exposure, and fast-track entry into the market.

FutureTech Awards – Celebrating visionary companies and individuals driving digital progress across AI, blockchain, deep tech, and more. DATE Dialogues – Closed-door roundtables where C-suite executives, regulators, and investors align on pilots, co-builds, and policy frameworks driving MENA's digital transformation agenda.

The event is engineered for results; live deals, MoU signings and strategic alliances are a core part of its agenda. With the aim of turning conversations into contracts, DATE is positioned as a key accelerator for MENA's digital ambitions.

DATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, is a global series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.

Trescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.

