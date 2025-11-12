Coinbase Ditches Delaware For Texas Over Legal Predictability Concerns 'It's A Shame That It Has Come To This'
Coinbase (COIN), the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Wednesday that it is leaving Delaware and reincorporating in Texas.
In a post on X, the company simply announced that,“Bye Delaware, Hi Texas.” However, a more detailed op-ed by the company's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, in The Wall Street Journal hinted at a deeper divide.@coinbase/X
He cited“unpredictable outcomes” in Delaware's Chancery Court as the primary reason for the move. Grewal said Texas offers a more predictable legal environment and greater governance flexibility.
COIN's stock gained more than 2% in the pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in 'bullish' territory amid 'normal' levels of chatter over the past day.
“It's a shame that it has come to this, but Delaware has left us with little choice.”
– Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: CoreWeave Stock Slides After Guidance Cut - But Retail Traders Sniff 'Generational' Buying Opportunity
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment