Amazon Launches AI Tools To Automate Tasks, Reduce Costs

Amazon (AMZN) on Wednesday at its Amazon Business' Reshape conference announced several new AI-powered solutions, including the Amazon Business Assistant that would help organizations automate routine tasks, and make spending easier and more efficient.

“Amazon Business combines vast selection and competitive pricing with enterprise-grade tools-multi-user accounts, approval workflows, and deep analytics-to help companies manage business buying and operate more efficiently,” said Shelley Salomon, vice president of Amazon Business.

“Now, with new, AI-enhanced tools, we're empowering organizations to reduce costs, make data-driven buying decisions, and get support when and where they need it,” Salomon added.

The company also announced a collaboration between Amazon Business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Deloitte on two new, AI-powered solutions aimed at equipping organizations to respond more effectively to supply chain disruptions and save time and money.

