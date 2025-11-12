Iteris Acquires Thrugreen Technology To Expand Capabilities Of The Iteris Clearmobility Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition enhances Iteris' portfolio with comprehensive Cloud-based traffic equipment monitoring and vehicle to everything applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world's trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced it has acquired ThruGreen 's technology assets, enhancing the company's position as the leading provider of comprehensive traffic data integration solutions.

As a highly scalable and extensible technology, ThruGreen provides remote equipment monitoring and cloud-based vehicle-to-everything applications without requiring new investments in intersection hardware. The elegant simplicity of ThruGreen's modern, Cloud-first architecture is ideal for making both legacy and modern traffic cabinets smart and connected.

This strategic asset purchase adds to the capabilities of the Iteris ClearMobility® Platform, the world's most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure by enabling seamless connectivity to any traffic signal controller and intersection without costly and lengthy equipment upgrades.

“ThruGreen's technology aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility,” said Joe Bergera, CEO at Iteris.“By integrating ThruGreen's capabilities into our ecosystem, we're empowering agencies with more flexible, cloud-based tools to manage traffic operations in real time and with greater efficiency.”

“I am thrilled to see the technology we developed take a major step forward as another important mobility infrastructure solution in the Iteris portfolio,” said David Nguyen, co-founder of ThruGreen.“This milestone reflects the tireless effort and ingenuity of the ThruGreen team, and I'm proud of the impact our work will continue to have.”

The acquisition includes key ThruGreen intellectual property and technical resources. With this transaction, Iteris continues to expand its portfolio of smart mobility solutions to meet the evolving needs of transportation agencies and technology partners.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris' cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris' advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding €1.4 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market's strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management.

Iteris Media Contact

