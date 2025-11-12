Discover ARA's Cutting-Edge Innovations At I/ITSEC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, FL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), Dec. 1-4 in Orlando, FL, where we will showcase innovative solutions driving the future of training, simulation, and mission readiness.

Experience hands-on demonstrations in Booth #2541 highlighting our advancements in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, modeling & simulation, and more.

Featured Technologies:



Mission Twin

Virtual Reality – Tactical Assault Kit (VR-TAK)

Chem/Bio Virtual Reality 2 (CBVR2)

Burncare for Providers Program (BP2)

Reality3 VR

VISE

MPMS N-Drive

With a legacy of mission-focused innovation, ARA delivers technologies designed to empower the Warfighter and enhance training, mission planning, and operational effectiveness.

I/ITSEC is the largest modeling, simulation, and training event in the world. Organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA), I/ITSEC advances the top Department of Defense (DoD) priorities: restoring warfighter readiness, accelerating acquisition reform, and strengthening the defense workforce through STEM and digital transformation.

ARA is also a proud sponsor of the Serious Games Showcase and Challenge, an I/ITSEC event that celebrates the use of game technology as a delivery medium for instructional material.

VISIT US

Booth 2541

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment

I/ITSEC 2025

CONTACT: Jim Hardaway Applied Research Associates, Inc....