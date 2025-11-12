Elastic Path Expands Intelligent Commerce Platform With Native Search, CMS, And Frontend Hosting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technical teams can now deploy these capabilities out of the box while maintaining the flexibility of an API-first architecture

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic Path, the intelligent commerce platform for B2B, announced the addition of native advanced search, content management, and hosted frontend services. These new services deliver on the company's Intelligent Commerce vision, infusing AI across every layer of the commerce stack to simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and empower brands to create differentiated digital experiences faster than ever before. Whether businesses choose to adopt Elastic Path's native capabilities or integrate existing favorites, the API-first foundation ensures interoperability and limitless flexibility.

A unified platform that's open by design

Elastic Path Composable Commerce now provides the critical services required to deliver a modern digital commerce experience-all available natively, pre-integrated, and fully extensible.

This builds on Elastic Path's API-first foundation, giving teams end-to-end control over the commerce stack-from data orchestration to front-end deployment. Every capability is delivered as a service, with consistent APIs and event-driven interoperability.

New and expanded capabilities include:



Advanced Search: Semantic and vector-based search powered by Elastic Path's AI-driven service enables natural language queries, instant indexing, and real-time product discovery. Designed for human and machine agents alike, it helps shoppers and AI assistants find and recommend products intelligently.

CMS: A visual content modeling and API-based management system for storefronts, product pages, and campaigns. AI-assisted component generation accelerates content creation, enabling teams to launch new experiences faster than ever before.

Hosted Frontend: A Next, fully hosted environment optimized for scalability, theming, and performance. Pre-integrated with Elastic Path APIs, it reduces frontend setup complexity and simplifies global deployments.

Commerce Extensions: A no-code framework that empowers developers to extend data models or create new services without altering core code. Elastic Path's AI agent can generate new APIs or relationships automatically from plain-language prompts. AI Agents: Merchandiser, Developer and Documentation agents embedded across the platform for intelligent automation.



“Choosing API-first commerce doesn't have to be that hard choice that requires lengthy implementation cycles and large SI budgets,” said Bryan House, CEO of Elastic Path.“We're giving B2B companies everything they need out of the box, without the rigidity that comes with a traditional all-in-one commerce platform. Our customers can now go from concept to launch in weeks, not months, while retaining the flexibility to integrate anything they choose. This is what Intelligent Commerce is all about-giving teams the freedom to innovate without compromise.”

In summary, Elastic Path is redefining enterprise commerce-bringing together the completeness of a unified all-in-one solution and the openness of an API-first approach.

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is purpose-built for B2B commerce, meeting the needs of manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. The intelligent commerce platform removes the traditional tradeoffs of modernization, combining enterprise-grade B2B workflows with rapid time-to-market, flexible catalog management, and API-first architecture. Elastic Path helps growing businesses create and scale buying experiences that fit their unique business models. Trusted by brands around the world, Elastic Path delivers the technology, expertise, and partnership needed to power modern B2B commerce without compromise. Learn more at

