Fatboy X Miffy: A Playful Design Collaboration Launches In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatboy, the Dutch design brand known worldwide for its bold approach to comfort and home atmosphere, is proud to announce the Canadian launch of the Fatboy x Miffy capsule collection. The collaboration brings together two cultural design icons: Fatboy's relaxed, easygoing lifestyle products and Miffy, the universally adored character created by Dutch illustrator Dick Bruna.

Beloved by children and recognized by adults around the world, Miffy's friendly simplicity blends seamlessly with Fatboy's signature approach to color, texture, and fun. The result: a joyful series of lounge furniture, lighting, and accessories that add warmth and personality to any space.

A Collection Designed for All Ages

The Fatboy x Miffy capsule features:



Slim Cord x Miffy – A soft, supportive bean bag chair made from recycled corduroy, embroidered with subtle Miffy details.



Point Cord x Miffy – A multifunctional pouf for seating, resting feet, or using as a small side table, finished in rich recycled ribbed fabric.



Junior x Miffy & Junior x Boris – Kid-sized versions of Fatboy's legendary bean bag, printed with friendly character graphics for reading, playtime, and cozy downtime.



Point x Miffy Pouf – A bold all-over nylon print featuring Miffy's cheerful world, instantly brightening any room.



Bolleke x Miffy & Bolleke x Boris – Rechargeable warm-glow lights with a soft, friendly expression, designed to hang anywhere indoors or outdoors.

Carry-All-Bag x Miffy – A roomy everyday bag combining practicality, storytelling, and Fatboy's iconic red detailing.



From playrooms and reading corners to modern living spaces and bedrooms, the collection is designed to bring joy without compromising on durability, comfort, or design integrity.

Sustainable Materials, Everyday Durability

Many pieces in the collection feature recycled textiles, including velvety corduroy and woven upholstery fabrics. All items are made to withstand real-life use at home, with rub counts and material certifications that meet Fatboy's premium quality standards.

The full Fatboy x Miffy capsule collection is now available online exclusively at fatboycanada. In stock just in time for the Holiday Season, these playful, design-forward pieces make perfect gifts for both children and adults – bringing comfort, joy, and a touch of iconic Dutch charm to any home.

About Fatboy

Founded in the Netherlands, Fatboy designs clever, iconic lifestyle bean bags and products that bring comfort, light, and atmosphere to everyday living: indoors and outdoors.

About Miffy

In 1955, Dick Bruna created the little white bunny nijntje – known around the world as Miffy. What began as a bedtime story for his son became a global icon. With her simple lines, bright colors, and open expression, Miffy has been capturing the hearts of kids and adults alike for generations. Positive, recognizable, and always curious – these are exactly the qualities that make this collaboration so powerful.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: