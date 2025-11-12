Most Executives Say Ignoring AI Is A Bigger Threat To Your Career Than The Tech Itself

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kelly® Global Re:work Report shows adoption stalls without trust, training, defined benefits for workers

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives across industries view acquiring AI skills as essential to long-term career success while many employees remain unconvinced, according to a new survey from leading specialty talent solutions provider Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB).

The Kelly Global Re:work Report reveals nearly seven in ten executives (69%) believe refusing to adopt AI is a greater threat to someone's job than the technology itself, and more than half (59%) say they would replace workers who resist adopting these tools.

Executives say AI should free up time for employees to focus on high-value tasks like collaboration, mentoring, and knowledge-sharing. However, fewer than half of workers (47%) report time savings from AI tools, and one in three (32%) say they are not seeing the benefits. Meanwhile, 80% of executives admit AI implementation is stalling because their teams lack the expertise to use these tools effectively.

“Our survey reveals a disconnect between how leaders and their employees perceive the current impact of AI on work and careers,” Kelly CEO Chris Layden said.“While leaders view AI as a smart upgrade, talent is split on whether it delivers the promised benefits or threatens their jobs. Our research shows companies can only realize the full value of AI when people understand why it matters to the business, are trained to use the technology, and trust that it benefits their own roles.”

Nearly all organizations are utilizing AI in some form while facing technical challenges, security concerns, and slow user adoption, according to the Kelly survey. Executives cite vendor integration and data hurdles but also acknowledge a skills gap. The report finds workers need more support to translate AI tools into better outcomes.

The Kelly analysis urges employers to close three interconnected gaps: in technology, talent, and trust. To close these gaps, Kelly recommends that organizations connect AI fluency to career development, address fears directly with hands-on demos that illustrate how AI helps talent succeed, and implement feedback loops to align leadership optimism with worker experience.

“AI is changing how work gets done. Faster workflows, data-driven decisions, and cost savings are just the beginning. But the disconnect between how leaders and talent experience the technology puts workforce stability and business performance at risk. It's time to close that gap,” Layden said.“Leaders should model how they leverage AI in their own roles, foster a culture where AI-powered problem solving is encouraged, and outline how acquiring AI skills will strengthen both the business and individual career opportunities.”

The Kelly Global Re:work Report is based on proprietary surveys of more than 6,000 professionals across industries, roles, and regions. Researchers classified professionals into two groups: executives with a job title of manager, senior manager, department head, director, vice president, or C-suite; and workers who hold individual contributor roles at their organizations. View the full report at KellyRework.

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at.

