Pharmacorp Announces Closing Of C$23 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. – PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (“PharmaCorp” or the“Company”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, and including Raymond James Ltd., iA Private Wealth Inc., and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the“Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters purchased, on a bought deal basis, 54,855,000 units (the“Units”) in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.42 per Unit (the“Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$23.0 million, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option (the“Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (a“Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“Warrant”) of the Company. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share of C$0.50 until November 12, 2027. The Company has applied, and received conditional approval, to list the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol“PCRX”. Listing of the Warrants will be subject to final TSXV acceptance and the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for future acquisition opportunities and general working capital requirements.

Directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 3,762,010 Units, and the purchases are considered a“related party transaction” for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the“Related Party Policies”).‎ The Company ‎has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the Offering pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market ‎Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively. No new insiders ‎were created, nor has any change of control occurred, as a result of the Offering.

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (other than from the sale of Units to purchasers on the president's list, for which a 3.0% commission was paid, and other than from sales to certain insiders of the Company and of PharmaChoice Canada Inc., for which no commission was paid), for an aggregate of $1,134,633. In addition, the Company issued to the Underwriters an aggregate of 2,026,130 broker warrants, with each broker warrant exercisable at any time up to November 12, 2026 to acquire one Unit, at an exercise price of $0.42 per Unit.

The Units issued under the Offering were offered by way of a prospectus supplement dated November 7, 2025 (the“Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 14, 2025 (the“Base Shelf Prospectus”) filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, and the Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained on SEDAR+ at and from Canaccord Genuity Corp. at... or Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited at.... The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains“forward-looking information” regarding the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the anticipated commencement of trading of the Warrants on the TSXV and the date of such; the intended use of proceeds; and the Company's goal to accelerate its national growth strategy and to continue to acquire pharmacies through its alliance with PharmaChoice Canada and to operate such pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the Company's business model and market demand for future financing opportunities for the Company's securities; the supply of satisfactory pharmacies coming to market for purchase by the Company at prices satisfactory to Company, and the ability of the Company to acquire such pharmacies; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Company being equal to or greater than historical volumes‎. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.