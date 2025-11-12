Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX) Achieves OTCID Verified Status And Appoints Javier Leal As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Major Corporate Advancements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce that it has achievedstatus on OTC Markets and has officially appointedas its new. These actions mark the beginning of a comprehensive corporate restructuring and expansion initiative designed to position Suntex for accelerated growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Under Mr. Leal's leadership, the Company is executing a defined operational roadmap focused on compliance, governance, and the acquisition of revenue-producing assets. The appointment follows a series of strategic internal developments that have strengthened the Company's foundation ahead of multiple key announcements anticipated in Q4.

“This milestone represents more than an administrative upgrade-it marks the start of a new chapter for Suntex,” stated Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer.“We've been quietly building structure behind the scenes to ensure that when we move, we move with purpose. Achieving OTCID Verified status demonstrates our commitment to transparency and operational readiness. Q4 will reflect tangible progress as we roll out the next phase of our roadmap.”

The Company expects its official OTC Markets profile to be updated in the coming days as administrative access is reinstated. These updates will include current leadership details, operational initiatives, and new disclosures reflecting the Company's broader corporate advancement plan.

Mr. Leal brings extensive experience in restructuring and developing public and private enterprises. His leadership underscores a renewed focus on disciplined execution, strategic growth, and transparent communication with shareholders as Suntex continues building momentum into 2026.

About Suntex Enterprises Inc.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is focused on developing, acquiring, and operating businesses positioned for sustainable expansion. The Company is currently implementing an execution plan designed to strengthen its foundation, expand its operational footprint, and create enduring value for its shareholders through innovation, performance, and transparency.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains“forward-looking information,” including“future oriented financial information” and“financial outlook,” under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...

Investor RelationsSuntex Enterprises Inc.