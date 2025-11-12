Zapier Survey Reveals 97% Of Enterprises Use AI, But Only Half See Company-Wide Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings highlight measurement and integration challenges slowing AI's enterprise impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapier, the most connected AI orchestration platform, today released findings from its latest Enterprise AI Benefits survey. The research shows that while nearly all U.S. enterprises (97%) are using AI within their organizations, only half report that the benefits are widespread across teams.

The survey, conducted by Centiment for Zapier, reveals a widening AI impact gap where adoption outpaces measurable value. Although 73% of companies have formal processes to track AI ROI, 91% still struggle to accurately measure results.

“AI adoption is nearly universal, but the benefits aren't,” said Emily Mabie, AI Automation Engineer at Zapier. Our data shows that enterprises are struggling to scale AI's value beyond isolated successes. The key to closing the gap is orchestration, connecting data, tools, and teams so AI delivers measurable outcomes everywhere.”

Key Survey Findings



97% of enterprises report some level of AI adoption.

Only 50% of leaders say AI benefits are widespread across their organization, while the other 50% report uneven, limited, or non-existent benefits.

73% have a formal ROI tracking process, yet 91% still face challenges measuring AI's true value.

25% cite time savings as their top benefit, more than three times higher than cost savings (8%).

91% experience challenges managing AI tools across departments, including security, integration, and training. HR is outpacing Marketing and Sales in AI adoption and benefits (26% vs. 23% and 13%).

The findings also highlight a perception gap between executives and other leaders. Sixty-three percent of executives believe AI benefits are widespread, compared to only 42% of directors and middle managers. Businesses that have fully embedded AI into their operations are twice as likely to see widespread benefits (76% vs. 36%).

“Enterprise AI success depends less on enthusiasm and more on execution,” Mabie added.“When organizations integrate AI across systems and measure ROI consistently, they see broader benefits, from improved customer experiences to reduced burnout and faster innovation.”

Recommendations for Scaling AI Impact

Based on the research, Zapier offers six practical steps to help enterprises close the AI impact gap:

Ensure AI tools integrate seamlessly across teams to avoid data silos and tool sprawl.Establish a formal ROI process. Companies that track ROI are ten times more likely to generate new revenue from AI.Use no-code or low-code tools to let business users build AI workflows safely under IT oversight.Move from pilot projects to scalable, orchestrated automation across departments.Consolidate redundant AI tools and ensure central governance to manage cost, security, and training.With time savings as the top benefit (25%), redirect those gains to improve the customer experience and employee engagement.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted by Centiment for Zapier between September 14 and September 26, 2025. The results are based on more than 500 completed surveys of U.S. C-Suite Executives, Presidents, Owners, and Partners at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Data is unweighted, with a margin of error of ±4% at a 95% confidence level.

Full survey results see:



About Zapier

Zapier is an AI orchestration platform that connects 8,000+ apps to help companies automate workflows and improve productivity. Since 2012, millions of users have trusted Zapier to automate everything from lead routing and data synchronization to customer conversations-all without writing code. By turning complex integrations into simple, point-and-click workflows, Zapier empowers teams of all sizes to focus on strategic work. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, organizations worldwide trust Zapier to streamline operations, reduce errors, and accelerate growth through intelligent automation.

Learn more at .

Media Contact

Sherri Walkenhorst

...

(801) 373-7888