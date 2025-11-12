Woolx Launches“Mini Woolx” - Kids' Merino Wool Base Layers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merino wool essentials parents love are now available in children's sizes in time for the holiday season

Endicott, NY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned Merino wool brand Woolx is thrilled to introduce mini Woolx, a new collection of children's base layers designed to keep little adventurers cozy and happy through every chilly day. Built from the same ultra-soft, high-performance Merino wool that Woolx is known for, mini Woolx brings the comfort parents already love to styles made just for kids - just in time for the holidays.

The debut mini Woolx collection includes three unisex pieces: The mini Explorer Top, mini Explorer Bottoms, and mini Baylor Hat, all available in seven playful colorways and patterns for easy mixing and matching. The base layers are made with 100% Australian Merino wool, offering all the performance benefits Woolx customers count on: temperature regulation, moisture-wicking comfort, and natural odor resistance. From hiking and winter vacations to sledding and snowball fights, mini Woolx keeps kids comfortable and cozy, ready for every laugh, leap, and snow-filled adventure.

“This collection has such a special place in my heart,” says Nicole Calleo, Woolx Co-Founder and CEO.“As a mom, I wanted my daughters - and all kids - to have the same incredible comfort and quality that we create for adults. My little one actually drew the mini Woolx sheep logo and hand-wrote the word 'mini' for our branding. Working on this together was something I'll treasure forever. It's more than just base layers; it's Merino wool, made with a whole lot of heart.”

Like all Woolx products, the mini Woolx base layers are machine washable and dryable, making them as easy to care for as they are cozy to wear. The soft, itch-free Merino wool naturally keeps kids warm and comfortable for all-day winter outdoor play.

The mini Woolx Collection is available exclusively at Woolx starting Thursday, November 13 for Woolx Facebook Group members, and on Friday, November 14 for the general public. Both the mini Explorer Top and mini Explorer Bottom are available in sizes 2 - 14, and retail for $119, while the mini Baylor Hat is priced at $34.

To stay updated on Woolx news, product launches, and adventures, follow Woolx on Instagram and Facebook.

Please direct media inquiries to OutsidePR | ...

###

About Woolx

Based in the forests of Upstate New York, Woolx was founded in 2012 by a father/daughter team from a family with a long history in the retail and outdoor industries. The Merino wool performance clothing brand is committed to creating high-quality outdoor clothing that feels great, performs beautifully and fulfills their own desire for natural fabric product that offers high-value in both time and money. Woolx creates clothing that makes an outdoor lifestyle effortless with product reliability and a firm belief that customers are part of their family, too. You can learn more about the brand and their range of Merino wool products by visiting .

Attachment

mini Woolx

CONTACT:...