Muscular Dystrophy Association Names Sharon Hesterlee, Phd, As President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced drug development executive and nonprofit leader will guide MDA into its next era of mission growth and innovation following its 75th anniversary.

New York, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced the appointment of Sharon Hesterlee, PhD as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Hesterlee has been serving as interim President and CEO since May 2025, following the retirement of Donald S. Wood, PhD.

Dr. Hesterlee is an experienced drug development executive focused on neuromuscular disease, with a unique, 20-year background in the pharma, biotechnology, and nonprofit sectors. She brings to the role a blend of scientific expertise and organizational leadership that will strengthen MDA's impact across research, care, and advocacy.

“Sharon Hesterlee is the right leader at the right time for the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” said Governor Brad Henry, Chair of the Board of Directors at MDA.“She has already proven herself in the interim role, and her leadership is defined by vision, deep scientific knowledge, and a profound commitment to the families we serve. The Board is confident in her ability to advance our mission and accelerate progress for people living with neuromuscular disease.”

During her career, Dr. Hesterlee has led neuromuscular research initiatives across the nonprofit and biotech landscape. She has served as project lead for industry gene therapy programs in Friedreich's ataxia, giant axonal neuropathy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2I, and myotonic dystrophy type I, with experience spanning discovery through clinical trials.

At MDA, Dr. Hesterlee previously held leadership roles in research strategy and venture philanthropy before returning in 2019 as Chief Research Officer. In that capacity, she spearheaded strategic and operational leadership of MDA's discovery, translational, and clinical research portfolio, and served as a key spokesperson for the organization on scientific matters.

“It's an honor to lead MDA at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Hesterlee.“We have an extraordinary history of driving neuromuscular discovery and care. As we continue to turn those advances into meaningful everyday impact for families, we will also look to the future to develop and apply new technologies to the treatment of neuromuscular disease. I'm excited to work with our staff, partners, to make that happen., and to first, and foremost, take our cues from the community about their wants and needs.”

Prior to her leadership at MDA, Dr. Hesterlee served as Executive Vice President for Portfolio Development and head of neuromuscular programs at Asklepios Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (AskBio), and as CEO of Lion Therapeutics. She previously held significant leadership roles at Pfizer's Rare Disease Research Unit, the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, and the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Dr. Hesterlee has served on advisory and governing boards including the National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee, and the Health Research Alliance. She currently serves as Chair of the DOD Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program's Programmatic Panel for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Dr. Hesterlee earned her PhD in neuroscience from the University of Arizona and her BS cum laude and BFA from the University of Georgia.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association's 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors-who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we've made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. Learn more at.

