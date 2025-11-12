Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ROTH To Host 14Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City


2025-11-12 09:17:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from over 100 companies across a variety of technology sub-sectors

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce it will host the 14th Annual Roth Technology Conference on November 18-19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.

The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to network directly with C-level executives from approximately 110 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi, Richard Baldry, CFA, Suji Desilva, CFA, Imtiaz Koujalgi, Rohit Kulkarni, and Scott Searle, CFA.

The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Enterprise Software and Security; Data, Analytics and AI; Semiconductors; Intelligent Systems; Wireless Communications, (A)IoT and Edge Compute/AI; Digital Media and Entertainment; Internet; and Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain.

The event will feature a series of pre-arranged 1-on-1 / small group meetings organized by ROTH's analysts, offering investors and company executives the opportunity to connect directly. Attendees will also gain insights from a fireside chat hosted by Joe Tonnos, Managing Director, Investment Banking at ROTH, with Anthony Pompliano on“The Coming Wave of Crypto into Capital Markets.” In addition, a special presentation titled“The Infrastructure Arms Race: Capacity as the Backbone of AI Data Centers,” presented by Darren Aftahi, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, will feature participation from leading infrastructure players TeraWulf Inc. and Hut 8 Corp.

Marc Lewis, Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating,“With AI, cloud computing, digital assets, and cybersecurity transforming the global economy, technology remains one of the most dynamic sectors for alpha generation. The ROTH Technology Conference will enable investors to establish and strengthen meaningful connections, as well as discover new investment opportunities.”

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 290 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $28.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/10/2025)

The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.

AGENDA

TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 18, 2025 All Times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm | Cocktail Reception

WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2025
8:00 am - 9:00 am | Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00 am - 5:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
10:00 am - 10:45 am | Crypto Fireside Chat with Anthony Pompliano
12:00 pm - 12:55 pm | Lunch and Digital Infrastructure Panel
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm | Closing Reception

VENUE
Hard Rock Hotel
159 W 48th St.
New York, NY 10036

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name ROTH Sub-Sector
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Intelligent Systems
Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT) Services
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Intelligent Systems
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Semiconductors
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Services
Angels Studios (ANGX) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
Antalpha Platform Holding Company (ANTA) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Semiconductors
Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Enterprise Software & Security
AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) Enterprise Software & Security
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Aware, Inc. (AWRE) Enterprise Software & Security
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Internet
BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Consumer
Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN) Consumer
Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) Services
Calix (CALX) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Cars Inc. (CARS) Internet
Cartica Acquisition Corp. / Nidar Infrastructure Limited (CRTAF) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Wireless, Comms & IoT
CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Semiconductors
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Enterprise Software & Security
CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Services
CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH) Sustainability
CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Consumer
DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Consumer
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Internet
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
eGain Corporation (EGAN) Enterprise Software & Security
Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Internet
EVgo Inc. (EVGO) eMobility
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) Intelligent Systems
Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Franklin Covey Company (FC) Services
Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Consumer
Group Limited (GAMB) Consumer
Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Consumer
Gogo, Inc. (GOGO) Wireless, Comms & IoT
HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX) Services
Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Semiconductors
Inseego Corp. (INSG) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Internet
InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Intelligent Systems
IP Strategy (IPST) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Semiconductors
IREN (IREN) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Lightwave Logic (LWLG) Semiconductors
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Sustainability
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Internet
Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT) Internet
Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Internet
Netgear, Inc. (NTGR) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Nextnav, Inc. (NN) Wireless, Comms & IoT
nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) Industrial Growth
Odysight Inc. (ODYS) Wireless, Comms & IOT
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Wireless, Comms & IOT
OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Enterprise Software & Security
OSI System, Inc. (OSIS) Services
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Services
Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Semiconductors
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Sustainability
PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) Financial Technology
PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Quarterhill Inc. (TSX:QTRH) Wireless, Comms & IoT
RedCloud Technology (RCT) Internet
Redwire Corporation (RDW) Intelligent Systems
Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) Enterprise Software & Security
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Enterprise Software & Security
Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Internet
Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Wireless, Comms & IoT
Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Enterprise Software & Security
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Rumble Inc. (RUM) Internet
Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Wireless, Comms & IoT
SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Sustainability
SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Enterprise Software & Security
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Media, Entertainment & Video Games
Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Industrial Growth
Telos Corp (TLS) Enterprise Software & Security
Tennant Company (TNC) Services
TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR) Industrial Growth
The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Services
Tiny Ltd. (TSX:TINY) Enterprise Software & Security
TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO) Sustainability
Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH) Consumer
Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) Intelligent Systems
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Semiconductors
Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Sustainability
WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI) Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
Zedcor Inc. (TSXV:ZDC) Enterprise Software & Security

List as of 11/10/2025 - subject to change

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 14th Annual Roth London Conference. Company Profiles by b2i

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Alliance Advisors
B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Equisolve
INEO Solutions, Inc
InvestorBrandNetwork
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
NGO Sustainability Inc.
NSI Insurance Group
Stocktwits

About ROTH:
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit .

Investor Contact
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
... | – Member FINRA/SIPC –

Media Contact
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California

... | 310.299.1717 Office


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

