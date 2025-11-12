ROTH To Host 14Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City
|Company Name
|ROTH Sub-Sector
|ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
|Intelligent Systems
|Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT)
|Services
|Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)
|Intelligent Systems
|Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)
|Semiconductors
|American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)
|Services
|Angels Studios (ANGX)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Antalpha Platform Holding Company (ANTA)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)
|Semiconductors
|Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Aware, Inc. (AWRE)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR)
|Internet
|BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT)
|Consumer
|Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)
|Consumer
|Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI)
|Services
|Calix (CALX)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Cars Inc. (CARS)
|Internet
|Cartica Acquisition Corp. / Nidar Infrastructure Limited (CRTAF)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|CEVA Inc. (CEVA)
|Semiconductors
|Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
|Services
|CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH)
|Sustainability
|CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)
|Consumer
|DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC)
|Consumer
|Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
|Internet
|DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|eGain Corporation (EGAN)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Eventbrite, Inc. (EB)
|Internet
|EVgo Inc. (EVGO)
|eMobility
|Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)
|Intelligent Systems
|Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Franklin Covey Company (FC)
|Services
|Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)
|Consumer
|Group Limited (GAMB)
|Consumer
|Genasys Inc. (GNSS)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Genius Sports Limited (GENI)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)
|Consumer
|Gogo, Inc. (GOGO)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX)
|Services
|Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)
|Semiconductors
|Inseego Corp. (INSG)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)
|Internet
|InterDigital Inc. (IDCC)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)
|Intelligent Systems
|IP Strategy (IPST)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)
|Semiconductors
|IREN (IREN)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Lightwave Logic (LWLG)
|Semiconductors
|Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)
|Sustainability
|Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)
|Internet
|Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT)
|Internet
|Mistras Group Inc. (MG)
|Internet
|Netgear, Inc. (NTGR)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Nextnav, Inc. (NN)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)
|Industrial Growth
|Odysight Inc. (ODYS)
|Wireless, Comms & IOT
|One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)
|Wireless, Comms & IOT
|OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|OSI System, Inc. (OSIS)
|Services
|Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)
|Services
|Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)
|Semiconductors
|Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)
|Sustainability
|PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL)
|Financial Technology
|PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Quarterhill Inc. (TSX:QTRH)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|RedCloud Technology (RCT)
|Internet
|Redwire Corporation (RDW)
|Intelligent Systems
|Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV)
|Internet
|Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Rumble Inc. (RUM)
|Internet
|Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)
|Sustainability
|SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Tecogen Inc (TGEN)
|Industrial Growth
|Telos Corp (TLS)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Tennant Company (TNC)
|Services
|TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR)
|Industrial Growth
|The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)
|Services
|Tiny Ltd. (TSX:TINY)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO)
|Sustainability
|Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH)
|Consumer
|Upexi, Inc. (UPXI)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)
|Intelligent Systems
|Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)
|Semiconductors
|Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)
|Sustainability
|WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Zedcor Inc. (TSXV:ZDC)
|Enterprise Software & Security
