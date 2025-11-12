ROTH To Host 14Th Annual Technology Conference At The Hard Rock Hotel In New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce it will host the 14th Annual Roth Technology Conference on November 18-19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.



The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to network directly with C-level executives from approximately 110 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi, Richard Baldry, CFA, Suji Desilva, CFA, Imtiaz Koujalgi, Rohit Kulkarni, and Scott Searle, CFA.



The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Enterprise Software and Security; Data, Analytics and AI; Semiconductors; Intelligent Systems; Wireless Communications, (A)IoT and Edge Compute/AI; Digital Media and Entertainment; Internet; and Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain.



The event will feature a series of pre-arranged 1-on-1 / small group meetings organized by ROTH's analysts, offering investors and company executives the opportunity to connect directly. Attendees will also gain insights from a fireside chat hosted by Joe Tonnos, Managing Director, Investment Banking at ROTH, with Anthony Pompliano on“The Coming Wave of Crypto into Capital Markets.” In addition, a special presentation titled“The Infrastructure Arms Race: Capacity as the Backbone of AI Data Centers,” presented by Darren Aftahi, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, will feature participation from leading infrastructure players TeraWulf Inc. and Hut 8 Corp.



Marc Lewis, Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating,“With AI, cloud computing, digital assets, and cybersecurity transforming the global economy, technology remains one of the most dynamic sectors for alpha generation. The ROTH Technology Conference will enable investors to establish and strengthen meaningful connections, as well as discover new investment opportunities.”

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 290 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $28.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/10/2025)



The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.



AGENDA

TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 18, 2025 All Times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm | Cocktail Reception



WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2025

8:00 am - 9:00 am | Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00 am - 5:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

10:00 am - 10:45 am | Crypto Fireside Chat with Anthony Pompliano

12:00 pm - 12:55 pm | Lunch and Digital Infrastructure Panel

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm | Closing Reception



VENUE

Hard Rock Hotel

159 W 48th St.

New York, NY 10036



Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

