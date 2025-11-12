Nokod Security Unveils Adaptive Agent Security For Real-Time Protection Across The Agent Development Lifecycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution delivers end-to-end runtime visibility, risk detection and security controls for AI agents built by no-coders and citizen developers

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nokod Security, the leading security platform for AI-assisted Citizen Application Development Platforms (CADP), today announced the launch of Adaptive Agent Security, a comprehensive solution that delivers real-time visibility, governance, and protection from threats across the Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC).







Citizen developers and business users are rapidly building and deploying AI agents that connect to live systems, data and APIs, often beyond the reach of traditional security controls. Nokod's new solution provides adaptive, continuous protection that keeps every agent's behavior in check, ensuring innovation can scale safely and securely.

Coverage for Microsoft Copilot Studio environments extends Nokod's protection directly into one of the most widely adopted enterprise AI platforms. By continuously monitoring agent behavior, enforcing security policies and intercepting risky actions in real time, Nokod ensures that Copilot Studio agents operate safely without slowing innovation.

According to Gartner®,“By 2028, one-third of interactions with GenAI will invoke autonomous agents to complete tasks. With the potential creation of hundreds or thousands of agents, monitoring and observability will be critical. An adaptive governance approach, along with a vibrant community of practice, is essential.”1

Securing the New Generation of Builders: Citizen Developers, No-Coders, and AI-Agents

AI agents are being rapidly created by developers within platforms like Microsoft's Copilot Studio, ServiceNow, UiPath and Salesforce, to build workflows, implement logic, move data and trigger autonomous actions. Unlike traditional workflow automations, AI agents learn, adapt and act autonomously, often beyond their original scope. With the launch of Adaptive Agent Security, Nokod now provides real-time:



Agent discovery and ownership mapping: that automatically identifies every AI agent across no-coder and citizen developer environments, links it to its creator or owner and surfaces what systems and data it can access.



Behavioral profiling of AI agent activity and tool usage: continuously learns how each agent behaves, which tools and connectors it uses, and establishes a baseline of benign activity to detect anomalies.



Detection and blocking of risky actions: intercepts agent actions like unauthorized connector use, environment bridging, or data exfiltration in real time to stop policy-violating behavior before it leads to data exposure or system disruption.

Continuous enforcement of security policies: applies adaptive guardrails across the entire Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC), from build through runtime, ensuring agents remain compliant even as they evolve, learn, or modify workflows autonomously.

“AI agents are now independently generating business logic, calling APIs and moving data across systems, often beyond the visibility of traditional security controls,” said Amichai Shulman, Co-Founder and CTO of Nokod Security.“With the launch of Nokod's Adaptive Agent Security platform enterprises gain continuous visibility and control over every agent, and the ability to automatically monitor behavior in real time. By enforcing guardrails, and stopping data exposure or system disruption before it occurs, Nokod prevents costly outages and breaches.”

Traditional build-time controls can't keep up with AI agents that continue to learn, adapt and evolve after deployment. Nokod's adaptive approach embeds continuous validation across the agent lifecycle, ensuring every action can be traced, justified and blocked if it violates policy or deviates from expected behavior.

This gives security teams continuous confidence that every AI agent, no matter who built it, operates safely, transparently and in full compliance, without slowing innovation or adding manual overhead.

1Gartner, Innovation Insight: No-Code Agent Builders, by Jason Wong, Sohail Majumdar, Saikat Ray, Max Goss, Hao Yin, Joe Mariano, Keith Guttridge, Justin Tung, Kelli Smith, March 26, 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission.

Availability

Adaptive Agent Security is available immediately from Nokod and its business partners.

About Nokod Security

Nokod Security is the security company for AI-assisted Citizen Application Development Platforms. The Nokod Security Platform protects enterprises from security risks introduced by applications, automations and AI Agents created in a wide range of platforms, including Microsoft Power Platform, UiPath, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and more. The company's management team were founders of Imperva and SecuredTouch (now Ping Identity). Nokod has received investments from Acrew Capital, Meron Capital, and Flint Capital. For more information about Nokod, follow us X and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, visit or contact us at ....

