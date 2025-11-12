403
Hyperautomation Market To Hit $98.3 Billion By 2031, Driven By AI And RPA Adoption
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Hyperautomation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Solution, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Human resources (HR), Others), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global hyperautomation market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 98.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2022 to 2031.
The global hyperautomation market is witnessing rapid growth as organizations increasingly adopt automation technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and accelerate business processes. Hyperautomation combines advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and analytics to automate complex tasks across industries.
With enterprises striving to achieve higher productivity and agility, hyperautomation has become a critical strategy for digital transformation. The technology enables end-to-end automation, minimizes human intervention, and enhances decision-making accuracy-making it essential for staying competitive in today's dynamic business landscape.
Market Dynamics
Driver:
The rising need for operational efficiency and business process optimization is a major driver for hyperautomation adoption. Organizations are increasingly leveraging AI and RPA to streamline workflows, reduce manual errors, and improve overall output quality.
Opportunities:
The surge in demand for cloud-based solutions and low-code automation tools presents significant opportunities for market expansion. Small and medium enterprises are rapidly adopting these technologies to scale operations with minimal infrastructure costs.
Challenges:
However, high implementation costs and data security concerns remain key challenges. Integrating hyperautomation into legacy systems requires skilled professionals and robust cybersecurity frameworks.
Trends:
The growing integration of AI and ML with automation platforms is reshaping how businesses manage large-scale processes. Predictive analytics and intelligent decision-making are becoming key differentiators for enterprises implementing hyperautomation.
Outlook: Despite these challenges, the market outlook remains positive due to continuous technological innovation, supportive government digitalization initiatives, and growing enterprise awareness of the benefits of automation.
Segment Overview
The hyperautomation market is segmented by component (solutions and services), technology (RPA, AI, ML, natural language processing), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and end user (BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and retail). Among these, the solutions segment dominates due to rising adoption of integrated automation platforms that streamline operations across multiple business functions.
Depending on enterprise size, large public sector organizations dominated the hyperautomation market due to significant cost-saving advantages and the ability to enhance productivity and operational efficiency through automation. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies, IoT integration, and the growing need for improved operational efficiency-further boosting demand for hyperautomation solutions.
Regional Analysis
Regionally, North America held the largest share of the hyperautomation market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, supported by technological advancements across key industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, and BFSI. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth owing to rapid industrial digitalization and the increasing transformation of traditional manufacturing facilities into fully automated smart plants.
Competitive Analysis
The key players profiled in the hyperautomation market analysis are Appian, Automation Anywhere, ALLERIN TECH PVT LTD, Catalytic, Celonis, Decisions, ElectroNeek Robotics Inc, G1ANT, Laiye, OneGlobe LLC, Infosys Limited, SolveXia, Tata Consultancy services, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, ProcessMaker and Automate. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the hyperautomation industry.
Key Findings of the Study
.By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest hyperautomation market share in 2021.
.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.
.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.
