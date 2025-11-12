Dnata To Deploy Over 100 Ground Support Vehicles To Keep Dubai Airshow Running Smoothly



111 motorised assets mobilised to support static and flying displays

Electric, hybrid and bio-diesel fleet featured in world-first sustainability showcase Global GSE modernisation part of dnata's $210 million investment drive

Dubai, UAE, November 12, 2025: dnata is providing extensive on-ground support for the Dubai Airshow 2025, deploying more than 100 ground support vehicles to ensure aircraft move safely and efficiently across the event's static and flying displays at Dubai World Central (DWC).

The company has mobilised 111 motorised assets, including aircraft pushback tractors, ground power units, passenger steps and air conditioning units among others to maintain seamless operations throughout the week-long show.

'There's an entire choreography behind every aircraft movement at the Dubai Airshow,' said Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President - UAE Airport Operations at dnata.

'Our teams have supported this event for many years, and we apply the same focus and precision that we bring to our day-to-day airport operations.'

Managing complex logistics

Supporting the Airshow requires dnata to move heavy ground equipment between DXB and DWC, while ensuring normal airport operations continue uninterrupted. This coordination is managed through dnata Technical Services' fleet of articulated trucks and low-bed trailers, with additional support from dnata Logistics.

'Our priority is to keep both airports running seamlessly while managing a live event of this scale,' Dawood said.

'It's about precise coordination between our ground handling, logistics and technical teams to ensure that every flight at DXB and DWC continues on schedule. The Airshow is a great example of dnata's ability to plan, adapt and deliver under complex operational conditions.'

Sustainability and innovation

As a founding member of the oneDXB Sustainability Alliance, in collaboration with Dubai Airports and flydubai, dnata is also a key contributor to the Sustainability Showcase - the first initiative of its kind on the global airshow circuit.

Of the 111 dnata assets deployed at the Airshow, 14 are dedicated to the sustainability-themed display - including GSEs such as the TLD TPX-100-E electric towbarless aircraft tractor, the Oshkosh AeroTech Commander 15i electric loader, TLD ABS-580-E electric passenger step and the solar-powered Aviramp Continental passenger boarding ramp.

These units are already part of dnata's operational fleet in Dubai, helping reduce emissions, noise, and on-ground fuel use.

'This collaboration demonstrates how Dubai's aviation community is driving sustainability through real-world innovation,' said Dawood. 'We're proud to show how these technologies are already contributing to safer, cleaner ground operations.'

Within the Sustainability Showcase, dnata is also presenting several innovations already in use or undergoing live trials. These include the TractEasy autonomous baggage tractor now operating at DWC; an AI-powered detection camera system for lower-deck loaders that enhances ramp safety; and the ASD+ autonomous aircraft docking system, developed in partnership with TLD and being tailored specifically for the A380.

Record performance and long-term investment

dnata's Airshow participation coincides with a record half-year performance, underscoring the company's strong operational and financial position. The company's airport operations division handled 450,903 aircraft turns globally, up 15 per cent from the same period last year, as well as 1.59 million tonnes of cargo, representing a 3 per cent increase.

These results reflect dnata's strong investment momentum. In 2025, the company announced a $110 million investment to introduce more than 800 new ground support units across 10 markets, including the UAE, USA, Brazil, Italy, and Singapore.

This follows global framework contracts worth $210 million to accelerate equipment renewal and decarbonisation announced in 2024. As part of this, more than $100 million has been earmarked for GSE upgrades, complemented by dnata's transition to biofuel across non-electric assets.

'Electrification is progressing fastest where infrastructure supports it,' Dawood said. 'In high-heat, high-demand environments like Dubai, we're combining electric, hybrid, and bio-diesel technologies to maintain reliability while lowering emissions. It's a pragmatic path to a lower-carbon future.'

