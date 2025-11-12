403
Readybid Wins Global Excellence Award For Best Travel Technology Innovation In Hotel Procurement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 12 November 2025: ReadyBid, a global leader in hotel RFP solutions and corporate travel management technology, proudly announces that it has received the Global Excellence Award for Best Travel Technology Innovation at the 2025 International Business Travel Awards. This honor recognizes ReadyBid's pioneering role in transforming hotel sourcing, hotel bidding, and hotel procurement through automation and intelligent data integration.
Recognizing Innovation and Impact
The award celebrates ReadyBid's continued leadership in advancing hotel RFP processes for global corporations, travel management companies, and hospitality suppliers. By combining smart automation, predictive analytics, and standardized hotel RFP templates, ReadyBid has redefined how organizations bid on hotels and manage their end-to-end sourcing cycles.
"Winning this award reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients worldwide," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "We're honored to be recognized as an innovation leader driving digital transformation in business travel management and hotel procurement."
Empowering Enterprises with Smart Technology
ReadyBid's platform enables travel buyers to streamline complex sourcing workflows, compare supplier bids instantly, and negotiate smarter rates through its intuitive hotel sourcing tool. The system also delivers real-time insights into performance and compliance, helping procurement teams make data-driven decisions that lead to measurable cost savings.
With over 1,000 corporate clients and millions of automated bids processed annually, ReadyBid continues to set the standard for technology excellence in the travel procurement industry.
Commitment to Future Innovation
As ReadyBid looks ahead, the company is investing in new AI features that will further enhance transparency, automation, and sustainability within global hotel sourcing operations.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego based software leader specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and corporate travel management solutions. Its cloud-based technology helps enterprises automate sourcing, manage contracts, and achieve better results through intelligent hotel procurement tools.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
