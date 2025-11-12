The FUTR Corporation Launches AI-Powered Insurance Integration In Partnership With Southampton Financial Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) ("FUTR"), an AI-powered consumer finance platform enabling people to earn, manage, and spend the value of their data, today announced a partnership with Southampton Financial Inc. ("SHFI") to introduce an integrated home and auto insurance experience within the FUTR AI Agent App.

Through the FUTR AI Agent App, consumers can securely upload existing insurance documents or complete a short questionnaire. The FUTR Agent, upon consent, analyzes the consumers verified data and works with Southampton and its leading Broker technology to prepare real time, personalized, bindable quotes for home and auto coverage from Canada's largest insurance brands. This turns everyday documents and tasks into actionable financial value. Consumers are rewarded for the data required to produce the quote and the whole process of binding insurance coverage by Southampton can take less than 5 minutes. Consumers can also contact Southampton directly if they have any follow-up questions.

Alex McDougall, President of The FUTR Corporation commented, "Our partnership with Southampton is a powerful example of how the FUTR platform bridges consumers and brands through trusted, AI-driven intelligence. By embedding insurance directly into the FUTR AI Agent experience, we're giving consumers another tangible way to save, earn and leverage their own verified data within a privacy first ecosystem. Every policy sourced through FUTR represents not just a financial transaction but also additional predictive data and insights that other brands can leverage."

Shahzad Hafeez, President and CEO of Southampton Financial, added, "Our partnership with FUTR is about making insurance easier, faster, and more transparent for consumers. By integrating directly into the FUTR AI Agent App, we're helping people access competitive home and auto coverage instantly and without the complexity that often comes with buying insurance. It's a seamless, digital experience that reflects how people want to manage their finances today."

This latest feature demonstrates FUTR's ability to convert real consumer data interactions into recurring, high-margin revenue streams through brand integrations. Each transaction generates new behavioral insights that power FUTR's privacy-preserving AI intelligence loop, expanding the value of its user-owned data. As a FUTR Brand Charter Member, Southampton extends the platform's utility into the insurance vertical, showing how brands can integrate directly into the agent economy and compensate consumers and FUTR alike through tokenized value exchange.

The new insurance partnership will imminently begin rolling out to users located in Ontario in November, with plans to expand to other provinces in 2026.

A brief demonstration of the partnership can be found here and consumers wishing to join the waitlist for the FUTR AI Agent App can do so here.

Unrelated to this partnership, the Company also announces today that it has granted incentive stock options to consultants of the Company. An aggregate of 500,000 options issued at an exercise price of $0.30, of which 400,000 options have a term of 5 years will vest at a rate of 1/48th per month, and 100,000 options vest one third every six months and are exercisable for two years. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer's wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition.

About Southampton Financial Inc

Southampton Financial Inc. is a Canadian insurance brokerage group with licensed subsidiaries operating across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Yukon. The company provides home, auto, and personal insurance products through a network of licensed brokers and carrier partners. SHFI is also a value-added strategic investor in the Canadian property & casualty space, supporting its portfolio companies Alteri Insurance, aha insurance, Onlia Insurance and Cheep Insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media and Investor Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: ...

Tel: (212) 896-1254

Or/

Tel: 416-580-0721 | Email: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: The FUTR Corporation