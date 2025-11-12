403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Joins UN Trade Agency Talks On Economic Goverance Framework
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Iman Al-Kheraiji
GENEVA, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Wednesday, represented by it's bureau of financial controllers (FCB), participated in a gathering of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) experts, which focused on sustainable development and economic governance plans.
Kuwait is "firmly committed" to support global efforts aimed at promoting transparency and financial accountability, FCB President Nada Al-Sahli told KUNA, underlining the aim of bolstering the public sector's financial oversight in support of sustainable development objectives.
On FCB's initiatives, she spoke of a "comprehensive approach" to financial control, combining principles of good governance and sustainability to build efficient and solid financial systems.
Kuwait aims to share its experience in advancing financial oversight practices, while benefiting from international expertise, to bolster cooperation with global organizations on developing oversight mechanisms, she added.
The official went on to highlight the need to "foster collaboration" with relevant bodies in a bid to build an effective regulatory system that supports Kuwait's long-term development vision, she said. (end)
imk
GENEVA, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Wednesday, represented by it's bureau of financial controllers (FCB), participated in a gathering of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) experts, which focused on sustainable development and economic governance plans.
Kuwait is "firmly committed" to support global efforts aimed at promoting transparency and financial accountability, FCB President Nada Al-Sahli told KUNA, underlining the aim of bolstering the public sector's financial oversight in support of sustainable development objectives.
On FCB's initiatives, she spoke of a "comprehensive approach" to financial control, combining principles of good governance and sustainability to build efficient and solid financial systems.
Kuwait aims to share its experience in advancing financial oversight practices, while benefiting from international expertise, to bolster cooperation with global organizations on developing oversight mechanisms, she added.
The official went on to highlight the need to "foster collaboration" with relevant bodies in a bid to build an effective regulatory system that supports Kuwait's long-term development vision, she said. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment