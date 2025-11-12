Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Outsight As Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerating the use of digital twins through Motional Digital Twins and real‐time Spatial Intelligence

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTCTM) announced that Outsight has joined the consortium. Outsight is a global leader in Spatial AI and 3D LiDAR‐based software. The company empowers infrastructure operators in airports, hospitals, factories, and other high‐dwell environments to digitize and understand the physical flow of people and vehicles through Motional Digital Twins.

Based in Paris, the company also operates offices in San Francisco and Hong Kong, supporting customers across five continents and enabling the anonymous tracking of over 280 million people every year.

Its 3D Spatial Intelligence platform leverages LiDAR data to drive operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, and strengthen security. Outsight's decision to join DTC reflects its commitment to accelerating the adoption of Digital Twins and enabling technology and contributing its expertise to industry standards and best practices.

With passenger volumes increasing and infrastructure reaching maximum capacity, airports and other complex environments require both real-time visibility and predictive insights of physical flows.

Outsight's Spatial Intelligence platform transforms raw 3D LiDAR data into precise and fully anonymous actionable business information, generating a real-time Motional Digital Twin of entire facilities that enables operators to monitor hundreds of thousands of travelers simultaneously and optimize staffing, queue management, and space utilization.

By joining DTC, Outsight aims to collaborate with other members to develop interoperable frameworks and accelerate digital twin adoption in aviation and beyond.

“Motional Digital Twins aren't the future - we have deployed them at large scale across airports, venues, and factories worldwide through our Spatial AI platform, which delivers anonymous, real-time insights that make operations smarter and safer. We're eager to work with DTC members to advance open standards and expand the reach of digital twin technology,” said Raul Bravo, President and Co-founder of Outsight.

“We're excited to welcome Outsight to the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC. Their expertise in using Spatial AI for Motional Digital Twins in high-traffic applications such as airports and more will help to advance the adoption of digital twins.”

About Outsight

Outsight's Spatial Intelligence software solutions track and digitize human and vehicle motion using 3D LiDAR data and Spatial AI. Operators of transportation hubs-such as airports, train stations, sports venues, roadways, and industrial sites-gain access to real-time Spatial Intelligence that enhances operations, improves visitor experiences, and strengthens safety and security. We support customers across five continents from our offices in Paris, San Francisco, and Hong Kong, driven by the belief that accelerating the global adoption of Spatial Intelligence will lead to a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin InnovationTM. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We foster development, raise awareness through impactful work products, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a community of the EDM Association. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Outsight

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412... Jean-François Kitten Licence K +33 (0)6 11 29 30 28... Avtansh Behal Licence K +33 (0)7 69 53 08 25...