Eleos Secures Landmark ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification, The First Global Standard For AI Systems Development And Security

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos, the leader in AI for post-acute care, today announced that it has earned the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification - the first globally-recognized standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS) created to ensure the responsible development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Awarded only to organizations demonstrating adherence to the most rigorous international standards for AI quality, reliability and sustainability, the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification follows a globally validated framework for ensuring AI transparency, bias mitigation and risk protection. This is especially crucial in the post-acute healthcare space, where diagnoses, interventions and provider-client conversations include some of the most deeply personal and sensitive information in the entire healthcare ecosystem.

As healthcare increasingly relies on AI for clinical assistance, documentation and patient engagement, companies need a comprehensive system to manage AI risks, ensure ethical deployment and maintain compliance.

“Clinicians deserve to know for sure that their technology is working as efficiently, diligently and responsibly as they are,” said Raz Karmi, Chief Information Security Officer at Eleos.“Eleos' technology is designed to accommodate the complex clinical needs that care providers face while offering a best-in-class solution that exceeds industry standards for security and privacy. We're proud to be recognized for our efforts with this leading-edge certification.”

The rigorous process for obtaining this certification underscores Eleos' commitment to the highest security, privacy and ethical standards in artificial intelligence. The company is proud to set the healthcare industry standard for safe, ethical and responsible development and deployment of AI.

As part of the certification process, Mastermind, an accredited management systems certification body, audited Eleos' privacy and security infrastructure.“ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification affirms that a company's AI technology meets the world's most stringent requirements for safety, transparency and governance,” said David Forman, CEO of Mastermind.“In healthcare, this validates a company's ability to secure the most sensitive patient data while continuing to innovate safely.”

As AI development accelerates across all industries, Eleos is committed to continually investing in its security infrastructure. In addition to the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the company recently earned the Drummond pDSI (predictive decision-support interventions) Risk Certification, validating that Eleos' AI-enabled health IT can reliably identify and mitigate risks, document how recommendations are generated and disclose intended uses, risks and governance activities for all users. Eleos contributed to the creation of and adopted the SAIL framework, a structure that provides an overarching, practical strategy for managing AI-specific risks and building trustworthy AI systems across the entire lifecycle.

About Eleos

Eleos is the leading AI platform for behavioral health, substance use disorder, home health and hospice. At Eleos, we believe the path to better care is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies revenue cycle management and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using the industry's largest database of real-world sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, boost client engagement by 2x and improve symptom reduction by 3-4x. With Eleos, post-acute care providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients

