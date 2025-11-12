Karbon-X And Hockey Canada Partner To Make Sustainability Part Of Canada's Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Canadian-based climate-solutions company joins forces with Hockey Canada to deliver measurable sustainability impact across national tournaments and community programs

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Hockey Canada's announcement earlier this week, Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) (“Karbon-X” or the“Company”) is proud to confirm its new partnership with Hockey Canada, becoming the organization's Official Sustainability Partner and advancing verified sustainability initiatives across one of the nation's most celebrated sports.

The multi-year partnership integrates verified, measurable sustainability programs into Hockey Canada's national tournaments and grassroots registration, empowering players, fans, and communities across the country to take part in meaningful environmental initiatives. Together, the two organizations are uniting national pride with environmental purpose, showing that every game can leave a positive impact.

Through the partnership, select event tickets will include a sustainability contribution, facilitated by Karbon-X, as well as an optional contribution within grassroots registration programs. These contributions will support verified, Canadian-based climate projects that create measurable environmental and community benefits across the country.

“Hockey is part of Canada's identity-it's more than sport; it's community, commitment, and connection,” said Matt Kauffman, Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment for Karbon-X.“By embedding sustainability into Canada's game, we're showing how purpose and performance can work together, driving measurable progress on and off the ice.”

“As we work towards hosting more sustainable events, Karbon-X will play an important role in helping us accomplish that and raise awareness of our collective sustainability efforts,” said Dean McIntosh, SVP, Revenue, Fan Experience and Community Impact.

Earlier this month, Hockey Canada was awarded gold certification from the Council of Responsible Sport, recognizing the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as the first hockey event in North America to achieve the distinction – an achievement that underscores the sport's growing leadership in sustainability.

The partnership marks another milestone in Karbon-X's expanding sports and entertainment portfolio, which continues to showcase the Company's ability to deliver high-impact, verified sustainability solutions at scale.

While financial terms were not disclosed, the partnership primarily aims to advance environmental engagement and awareness through verified Canadian initiatives.

The partnership reinforces Karbon-X's growing position as a trusted sustainability partner to leading organizations, advancing environmental innovation and fan engagement across industries.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a Canadian-based, vertically integrated climate-solutions company delivering end-to-end carbon and sustainability services across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and verification to credit issuance and distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and measurable environmental impact at every step. Through strategic partnerships across industries - from energy to sports - Karbon-X is redefining how sustainability creates value. Learn more at karbon-x

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated partnership outcomes, sustainability initiatives, and future plans. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

...

Karbon-X