ANGRY ORCHARD® HARD CIDER LAUNCHES THE“WORLD's ANGRIEST” CIDER

Walden, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Angry Orchard Hard Cider is turning up the heat with the launch of its boldest creation to date: The“World's Angriest” cider. Now available across the country, this ultra-spicy, small-batch release was infused with real anger from real people and steeped over fiery Aji Amarillo and Habanero peppers for over six months, packing the spice of nearly one pepper into every bottle to deliver a serious kick. What better time to crack open the“World's Angriest” cider than during the most maddening season of the year?

The“World's Angriest” cider gave fans a chance to bottle their frustrations, literally. Angry Orchard asked fans to call its national hotline (1-84-I-AM-ANGRY) to vent, rant, sigh-and in some cases, scream into the phone for several minutes-delivering the key ingredient for the new release: anger.

Then, that angry audio was blasted into the cider using a custom 12-foot wall of speakers surrounding the tanks at the Angry Orchard Cider House in New York's Hudson Valley, channeling real emotion into every sip. Take a closer look at the process here.

“Embracing life's minor irritations with a sense of humor-and a cold cider-is what Angry Orchard is all about," said Matt Withington, senior director of marketing at Angry Orchard, which is made by The Boston Beer Company. "The 'World's Angriest' cider gave our drinkers a place to channel their anger and infuse that energy into something bold, spicy and totally over the top.”

Whether you're hosting, toasting, or just trying to survive the season, the“World's Angriest” cider pairs perfectly with holiday gifting and get-togethers-a bold, fiery addition to any spread, for those brave enough to try it.

“We've been experimenting with spice for the past year, and this release gave us the perfect opportunity to bring an ultra-spicy batch to life. We brought the heat, our fans brought the anger,” said Joe Gaynor, head cidermaker at Angry Orchard.“The liquid spent six months steeping with two varieties of hot peppers, then was rounded out with locally sourced honey to create a super spicy yet enjoyable flavor profile.”

Available in 750mL bottles at worldsangriestcider *

Priced at $25 per bottle**

Those who can't get their hands on this exclusive can still enjoy Angry Orchard's iconic portfolio of ciders including Crisp Apple, Crisp Imperial, Green Apple and more

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, visit Follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, X and Instagram

About Angry Orchard Hard Cider

The leading cider across the country1, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit Please drink responsibly.

