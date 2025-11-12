“Hollywood And Ukraine Unite In The Psychological Thriller ISLAND”

Tenerife, Spain - November 2025.

Amid the breathtaking landscapes of the Canary Islands, a new international film project titled “ISLAND” is currently in production, led by Ukrainian director and producer Serhiy Skobun (Magnat Media P.C.). The movie unites Hollywood, the UK, and Ukraine on one screen - an ambitious creative collaboration filmed in three languages: English, Spanish, and Ukrainian.

The film stars Kevin McNally, known to millions worldwide as Mr. Gibbs from Pirates of the Caribbean , alongside Rachel Warren, one of Britain's rising talents, and Bogdan Benyuk, a renowned Ukrainian actor and People's Artist of Ukraine.

“Working with Kevin has been a real pleasure - he's a true professional who feels the rhythm and soul of every scene,” says director Serhiy Skobun, emphasizing the collaborative spirit on set.

Despite the serene beauty of Tenerife, the production has not gone unnoticed - fans of McNally have been following the team around filming locations, seeking autographs and photos.“The enthusiasm of the locals and tourists alike shows how cinema connects people,” Skobun adds with a smile.

About the Film

“ISLAND” is a psychological thriller that explores the fragile line between trust, technology, and humanity.

The story follows Bold, a debt collector who has lost faith in people and begins relying entirely on artificial intelligence. Sent by a crime boss to Tenerife, Bold is drawn into a web of violence, deceit, and moral conflict - where every decision has a price.

The film's visual language is built on contrasts - scorching sunlight versus cold ocean, light and shadow, life and death - creating a tension that mirrors the main character's inner struggle.

Ukrainian Art Meets European Cinema

Ukrainian artist Yevhen Sudyin plays a dual role in the production - as both an actor and art director. His creative vision shapes the visual tone of the movie, blending realism with symbolic expression.

“In one of the scenes, gangsters accidentally destroy one of my paintings - and according to the script, I had to fight them afterward. I'll admit, that was the most emotional moment for me on set,”

laughs Sudyin.

The film is produced by Magnat Media P.C. (Spain), known for international productions combining European storytelling with Ukrainian cinematic passion.

Festival and Distribution Plans

“ISLAND” has already attracted attention from European film festivals, with its premiere scheduled for 2026.

The project aims for wide theatrical and digital release across Europe, the UK, and streaming platforms.

“This film is not just about one man's struggle - it's about everyone searching for their truth in a world where good and evil constantly change places,”

concludes Skobun.