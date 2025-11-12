NETSOL Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results Revenue Up 2.8% Year-Over-Year

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 2.8% to $15 million, compared with $14.6 million in the prior year period, driven by a 9.4% increase in subscription and support revenues. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.1 million.



Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues increased 9.4% to $9 million compared with $8.2 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $9.1 million.



Total services revenues were $6 million, compared with $6.4 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $5.9 million.

License fees were $72,225 in the first quarter of FY'26.



Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $5.9 million or 39.4% of net revenues, compared to $6.6 million or 45% of net revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $5.9 million or 39.1% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $7.8 million or 51.6% of sales compared to $7.3 million or 50.2% of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.8 million or 51.5% of sales on a constant currency basis.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $0.76 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $2.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $0.071 million or $0.006 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was a loss of $1.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $0.30 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (see note regarding“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was a loss of $1.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.20 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents were $22.7 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $17.4 million as of June 30, 2025. Working capital was $24.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $26.6 million as of June 30, 2025. Total NETSOL stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025, was $35.8 million or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

Commentary from Najeeb Ghauri, CEO and Chairman:

“While our first quarter financial results reflect some near-term pressures, we are encouraged by the overall growth in total net revenues, which increased 2.8% year-over-year to $15 million. We experienced continued growth in our subscription and support revenues, which increased 9.4% year-over-year. This trend demonstrates that our recurring revenue model is gaining traction and provides a solid foundation for long-term stability and profitability.”

Commentary from Roger Almond, CFO:

“From a financial perspective, while the first quarter reflects a higher operating expense ratio and a temporary compression in gross margins, we remain committed to balancing strategic investment with cost discipline. Our cash position of $22.7 million provides ample liquidity to support ongoing growth initiatives and we continue to prioritize investments that enhance recurring revenue streams and scalable digital solutions. The progress in subscription and support revenues underscores the resilience of our business model and we are taking proactive steps to optimize operational efficiency as we navigate short-term headwinds, keeping our focus squarely on long-term profitability and shareholder value creation.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words“expects,”“anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

...



