Gaxos To Participate In Upcoming Wawtech Conference On December 16Th And 17Th In Warsaw, Poland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced its participation in the upcoming WAWTech Conference, taking place on December 16-17, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland.

“We're thrilled to take part in this year's WAWTech Conference,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“This event offers a tremendous opportunity to engage with technology leaders and innovators across Europe, exchange ideas, and build partnerships that accelerate the growth and adoption of Gaxos AI offerings.”

About WAWTech Conference

WAWTECH is a major tech conference bringing together over 5,000 IT professionals from Poland and across Europe. The event will feature speakers from leading global companies such as Google, Agoda, Netflix, Asana, Metabase, and more. WATECH's mission is to highlight the exceptional talent in Central and Eastern Europe, showcase world-class products developed in the region, and position Warsaw as a thriving tech hub.

About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

