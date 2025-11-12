Second Microsoft Outage In A Month Disrupts Teams Access Across Europe

Microsoft (MSFT) reported a second major disruption in less than a month to its Microsoft 365 platform, affecting users of Teams for Education across Europe on Wednesday.

According to Microsoft's support account on X, the issue has prevented administrators and other users from opening or loading assignments and grades in Microsoft Teams for Education.“Any user with a Microsoft Teams Educational account may be unable to open or load assignments and grades,” the company wrote, directing affected users to the admin center for updates.

MSFT's stock edged 0.3% in pre-market trade with retail sentiment around the software giant trending in 'neutral' territory over the past day.

Microsoft said it is restarting certain backend infrastructure components that power Teams services to try and mitigate the impact. In its latest update, the company stated that while the issue was initially identified among administrators, it has now affected a broader group of users.

Microsoft did not provide a timeline for full restoration, but said updates would be communicated through the Microsoft 365 admin center.

The outage comes less than a month after a previous service disruption on October 29, which latest nearly eight hours and was caused by a configuration error in Azure Front Door (AFD) – Microsoft's content delivery network service.

