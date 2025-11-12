Azerbaijan Signs Military Cooperation Plan With Bosnia And Herzegovina
The parties held a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest in the military field.
At the end of the meeting, a military cooperation plan between the defense ministries of the two countries was signed, and a press conference with the ministers was held.
In line with the official visit program, Colonel General Hasanov also visited a defense industry factory and another military facility, where he got acquainted with the conditions and production equipment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment