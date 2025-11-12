403
UN Raises Alarm Over Post-Election Violence in Tanzania
(MENAFN) Hundreds of individuals lost their lives, and an unspecified number were either wounded or detained amid unrest in Tanzania following last month’s contested general election, according to the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), which referenced information from “different sources.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the OHCHR noted that it has not been able to independently confirm the casualty figures due to the unstable security situation and a nationwide internet blackout in the East African nation.
“There are also disturbing reports that security forces have been seen removing bodies from streets and hospitals and taking them to undisclosed locations in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence,” UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk stated.
He called for an impartial investigation into the alleged killings and pressed the authorities to account for those missing and return the bodies of the deceased to their families.
Violent demonstrations spread across Tanzania following the October 29 election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured approximately 97% of the vote.
The unrest was fueled by the disqualification of Hassan’s two main competitors, including Tundu Lissu, leader of the opposition Chadema party, who has been detained for months on treason accusations.
Lissu had advocated for electoral reform, asserting that credible elections cannot occur without structural changes.
John Kitoka, a Chadema spokesperson, reportedly stated that the party has gathered reports suggesting that up to 1,000 people were killed by police and unidentified security personnel in eight of Tanzania’s 31 regions following the elections.
While authorities have acknowledged some deaths, they dismissed the opposition’s figures as inflated.
