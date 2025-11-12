403
UN Says Hundreds Killed in Tanzanian Election Clashes
(MENAFN) Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed, with many more injured or detained, following violent unrest in Tanzania after last month’s disputed general election, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said, citing “different sources.”
In a statement released Tuesday, the OHCHR noted that it could not independently confirm the casualty figures due to the country’s tense security environment and a widespread internet blackout.
“There are also disturbing reports that security forces have been seen removing bodies from streets and hospitals and taking them to undisclosed locations in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence,” UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said. He called for an independent investigation into the alleged killings and urged Tanzanian authorities to account for missing persons and return the bodies of the deceased to their families.
The unrest erupted across Tanzania after the October 29 election, in which President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured roughly 97% of the vote. The protests were sparked by the disqualification of Hassan’s two primary rivals, including Tundu Lissu, opposition leader of the Chadema party, who has been held on treason charges for months. Lissu had pushed for electoral reforms, warning that credible elections were impossible without structural changes.
John Kitoka, a spokesperson for Chadema, said the party has gathered reports suggesting up to 1,000 people may have been killed by police and unidentified security forces in eight of Tanzania’s 31 regions. While the government acknowledged deaths, it dismissed opposition figures’ claims as exaggerated.
Earlier, the OHCHR expressed alarm over police use of “unnecessary or disproportionate force, including lethal weapons, against protesters.”
On Monday, authorities released several opposition leaders on bail, including the vice chairman of Chadema. More than 300 individuals have been charged in connection with the protests, with at least 145 facing treason accusations, media reported.
Last week, the African Union Election Observation Mission concluded in a report that Tanzania’s elections “did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards.” The report highlighted issues including ballot stuffing, expulsion of observers during vote counts, and exclusion of key opposition figures from the race.
