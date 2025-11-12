PM Modi Meets Red Fort Blast Survivors At LNJP Hospital
“Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!” Modi said in a post on X.
Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.
He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.
