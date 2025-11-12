MITACS Research Strengthens Confidence In Triple Point Resources' Fischells Salt Dome's Role In Newfoundland's Energy Future

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point") is pleased to announce positive findings from a MITACS supported study led by a PhD candidate at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). The research confirmed the strong thermodynamic stability and suitability of the Fischells Salt Dome for clean-energy storage applications. The results reinforce Triple Point's confidence in the Fischells Salt Dome's capacity to safely and efficiently store clean energy, a key step as the company advances feasibility work to support Newfoundland and Labrador's evolving power grid.

Leveraging existing core samples from the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey and the Department of Natural Resources' Pasadena Core Storage Facility, researchers verified the Fischells Salt Dome's ability to maintain safe and stable performance during repeated storage cycles of both compressed air and hydrogen, essential properties for long-duration energy storage.

"Fischells is like a Swiss army knife for the grid, it can store clean energy, provide backup during storms, and make sure every megawatt of renewable power is used to its fullest potential," said Julie Lemieux, CEO of Triple Point. "This study validates the site's geological integrity and strengthens our position as a clean energy leader in western Newfoundland."

Key Findings



Geological suitability: Analysis of 21 core samples from the Fischells Salt Dome confirmed the formation's ability to maintain stable temperatures.

Cavern modeling: Advanced simulations of an 800,000 m3 cavern (40 m radius, 250 m height) demonstrated that both compressed air and hydrogen could be stored effectively while maintaining stable temperature and pressure conditions. Operational performance: Simulations across multiple pressure ranges confirmed stable performance and safe cycling, reinforcing the site's suitability for long-term storage.

Located on Newfoundland's west coast, the Fischells Salt Dome offers rare geological advantages combined with direct access to renewable energy, port infrastructure and the regional grid. Triple Point continues to advance development of the site as a multi-generational energy storage hub capable of supporting both compressed air and hydrogen systems.

"The results confirm that what we're proposing is not only feasible, but that it's safe, scalable and ready to help reinforce Eastern Canada's role in global clean energy security," added Lemieux.

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.

Triple Point Resources owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights and 226 sq. km of mineral licenses on the west coast of Newfoundland. The dome is strategically located beneath the Trans-Canada Highway, 10 km from the coast, and intersected by the Maritime Link. Triple Point is developing large-scale underground storage using hydrogen and compressed air energy storage (CAES) technologies to support renewable energy integration, stabilize the grid, and build Canada's clean energy backbone on the East Coast.