The GEL-KAYANO 12.1 Shoe Is Reconfigured With KITH For Everyday Lifestyles
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 12th, 2025: Today, ASICS SportStyle announces the return of the GEL-KAYANO 12.1 shoe. Co-created with long-time ASICS collaborator, KITH, this shoe builds on the 12th iteration of the GEL-KAYANO franchise. Its mid-2000s appearance preserves heritage influences, carefully reconfigured for comfort in everyday lifestyles.
The shoe's upper retains the design language from the original GEL-KAYANO 12 shoe, which was originally inspired by European gothic armor. These structural influences are met with supportive metallic-colored synthetic leather overlays reminiscent of performance footwear from 2006. Additionally, the open mesh underlays provide adequate ventilation to keep feet feeling cool. The tongue also features Japanese Kanji characters that translate to "Kayano", the surname of the designer behind the original Kayano running shoe, Toshikazu Kayano, who designed for the franchise from 1993-2007.
On the launch of GEL-KAYANO 12.1, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia, said "We've witnessed remarkable growth in the SportsStyle category in India, driven by a generation that values both performance and style. This evolution has redefined how ASICS connects with culture, positioning the brand at the intersection of fashion, functionality, and timeless innovation. The revival of vintage tech has played a key role in shaping this movement, allowing us to bring back iconic silhouettes like GEL-KAYANO 12.1 that resonate with today's cultural aesthetic. As global influences and sneaker culture continue to inspire Gen Z, our focus remains on redefining what performance heritage looks like in the modern lifestyle space."
The shoe's midsole features the same cushioning system as the GEL-NIMBUS 17 running shoe. This performance-inspired midsole was originally crafted for long distance training but has been reworked for comfort in everyday lifestyles. The sole's FluidRide technology consists of both FLYTEFOAM and FF BLAST technologies to create a combination of lightweight and energized cushioning. GEL technology inserts are positioned in the heel and forefoot, creating advanced impact absorption and a soft feel underfoot.
The GEL-KAYANO 12.1 shoe will launch at ASICS SportStyle online and in stores for INR 14,999.
