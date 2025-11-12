Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Global Market Report 2025 Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Market Worth?The market size for hospital assets rental powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen a rapid expansion in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2024 to $3.38 billion in 2025, enjoying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include escalated hospital spending on high-end medical equipment, growing requirement for flexible access to diagnostic tools, acute scarcity of capital budgets in healthcare facilities, rise in patient admissions in multi-specialty hospitals, development of private healthcare infrastructure, and a mounting focus on cost-control in hospital operations.

The market for AI-enabled hospital asset leasing is set to expand swiftly in the upcoming years, with projections targeting a size of $6.8 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 19.0%. The impetus for this growth throughout the forecast period comes from several factors, such as the increasing acceptance of asset-as-a-service business models, a heightened emphasis on optimizing operational efficacy in health services, a growing preference for delegating equipment management, a boost in public health infrastructure investment in up-and-coming economies, expansion of public-private collaborations in the healthcare sector, and a rising demand for easily adaptable equipment in older populations. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period are the technological progress in predictive asset utilization systems, improvements in data-driven equipment performance surveillance, innovation in automatic hiring and returning management platforms, growth in smart inventory optimization methodologies, R&D in hospital asset intelligence networks, and progression in compatibility between hiring platforms and hospital information systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Market?

The increase in telemedicine is anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hospital asset rental market. Telemedicine, which involves health services delivered remotely through digital communication technologies, is gaining ground due to the demand for easily accessible healthcare. It eases the process for patients to obtain medical consultations and follow ups, thus saving time and lowering travel requirements. AI-assisted hospital asset rental aids telemedicine by ensuring real-time access and ideal utilization of vital medical equipment, which allows medical providers to be more adept in remote diagnostics and virtual care. Evidently, in September 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that in the year 2023–24, male usage of telehealth services increased from 78.6% to 83.5%. Therefore, the AI-powered hospital asset rental market is being propelled by the rise of telemedicine. Due to an influx in investment for advanced patient monitoring technologies, the increase in healthcare expenditure is promoting market growth. Healthcare expenditure encapsulates all spending on medical services, apparatus, and technologies that aim to enhance health outcomes. As there is a growing demand for advanced medical technologies, hospitals are investing more in groundbreaking apparatus and digital solutions to ensure optimal patient care. As healthcare expenditure encourages the adoption of AI-powered hospital asset rental, the investment in high-tech, cost-efficient technologies that maximize equipment usage and reduce overall operation expenses is increasing. As an example, in June 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that in 2023, national health expenditures (NHE) rose by 7.5% to $4.9 trillion, amounting to an average of $14,570 per person. This expenditure accounted for 17.6% of the GDP. Medicare spending also increased by 8.1%, accounting for 21% of total NHE. Consequently, the surge in healthcare expenditure is stimulating the growth of the AI-powered hospital asset rental market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Canon Inc.

. Siemens Healthineers AG

. Stryker Corporation

. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

. US Med-Equip, LLC

. Agiliti Health

. Med One Group

. MediLogix

. STAEDEAN

. Woodley Trial Solutions

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-powered hospital asset rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Asset Type: Medical Equipment, Mobility Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Other Asset Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Equipment Tracking, Inventory Management, Predictive Maintenance, Utilization Optimization, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Artificial Intelligence-Based Asset Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Hospital Information System (His) Integration Software

2) By Hardware: Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Medical Equipment, Iot Sensors And Devices For Asset Tracking, Robotics And Automation Equipment

3) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consultation Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Hospital Asset Rental Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the AI-powered hospital asset rental global market, with the Asia-Pacific region projected to experience the most rapid growth by 2025. The comprehensive report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

