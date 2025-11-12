403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkcell collaborates with Google to expand Cloud services in Turkey
(MENAFN) Turkish telecom operator Turkcell announced Wednesday a strategic partnership with Google to expand Google Cloud services across various industries in Türkiye.
Under the collaboration, Turkcell will support the infrastructure for a planned Google Cloud region in the country. The company expects its investment in the project to reach $1 billion by 2032, with operations anticipated to begin between 2028 and 2029, expanding Turkcell’s data center network.
Turkcell will act as both a Google Cloud partner and reseller, helping organizations of all sizes accelerate their migration to the cloud. The new region will provide local infrastructure, enabling customers to better control data location and comply with residency requirements.
The initiative aims to enhance Türkiye’s digital ecosystem by offering high-performance, low-latency access to Google Cloud services, supporting advanced solutions in data analytics, application modernization, cybersecurity, and digital business operations.
Under the collaboration, Turkcell will support the infrastructure for a planned Google Cloud region in the country. The company expects its investment in the project to reach $1 billion by 2032, with operations anticipated to begin between 2028 and 2029, expanding Turkcell’s data center network.
Turkcell will act as both a Google Cloud partner and reseller, helping organizations of all sizes accelerate their migration to the cloud. The new region will provide local infrastructure, enabling customers to better control data location and comply with residency requirements.
The initiative aims to enhance Türkiye’s digital ecosystem by offering high-performance, low-latency access to Google Cloud services, supporting advanced solutions in data analytics, application modernization, cybersecurity, and digital business operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment