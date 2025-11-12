403
Local medical group claims RSF holds seven families in West Kordofan
(MENAFN) A local medical organization accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Tuesday of detaining seven families near Babnousa in West Kordofan due to their connections with the Sudanese army.
According to the Sudan Doctors Network, the RSF alleged that the families had relatives serving in the army. The network described the detentions as “a clear violation of international humanitarian law and a breach of the principles of civilian protection during armed conflict.”
The group held the RSF “fully responsible for the safety of the detainees” and urged human rights and international bodies “to intervene immediately to secure their release and ensure that such violations against civilians in West Kordofan and throughout Sudan are not repeated.”
No statement was immediately issued by the RSF regarding the allegations.
Reports indicate that the three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—have recently seen heavy clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF.
Since April 15, 2023, the army and the RSF have been engaged in ongoing conflict, with repeated failed attempts at regional and international mediation. The fighting has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.
