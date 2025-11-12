403
Twenty Dead After Malaysia-Thailand Migrant Boat Overturn
(MENAFN) Twenty fatalities have now been confirmed following last week's capsizing of a migrant vessel in the Malaysia-Thailand maritime boundary zone, officials announced Tuesday, as rescue operations continue in treacherous border waters.
The deceased comprise seven males, nine females, and four minors, according to Romli Mustafa, who serves as Malaysian maritime enforcement agency director for Kedah and Perlis states. Meanwhile, fourteen individuals survived the disaster—twelve men and two women, he confirmed in an official statement.
Romli noted that "the search area is focused on the zone of ocean currents and weather projections that are known to have the potential to bring victims to land."
Malaysian officials revealed Sunday that approximately 300 undocumented migrants had originally embarked from Myanmar aboard a larger vessel. Authorities indicated the group was subsequently divided among smaller watercraft upon approaching Thai-Malaysian territorial waters, where one boat reportedly overturned.
