Agibot World Challenge At IROS 2025 Draws 431 Robotics Teams From 23 Countries

Winners of AgiBot World Challenge at IROS 2025

November 11, 2025 by David Edwards

The AgiBot World Challenge at IROS 2025 concluded with 431 robotics teams from 23 countries competing across two major categories – the World Model Track and the Manipulation Track – showcasing advances in embodied AI and real-world robotic skills.

In the World Model Track, first place went to VIPL-GENUN from the Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. HD-Robo from HiDream Inc. took second place, followed by SHIELD-LMD, a joint team representing Alibaba Cloud, SHIELD, and Shanghai TAM, in third.

In the Manipulation Track, AIR-DREAM, a joint entry by Tsinghua University and Shanghai AI Lab, won first place. Notonlysim from South China University of Technology and Firebot from the University of Hong Kong ranked second and third respectively.

The competition tested how well robots could perform everyday tasks such as folding clothes, picking objects from conveyor belts, and cooking autonomously.

With more than $100,000 in prizes and innovation vouchers, the challenge has become a major attraction at the annual IROS conference, held this year in Hangzhou, China, from October 19 to 25.

Participants built their systems using AgiBot World, an open-source dataset and EVAC baseline model developed by AgiBot.

The company says this platform helped enable multiple technical breakthroughs in embodied world modeling, providing“new perspectives for advancing the field”.