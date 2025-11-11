Upexi Reports Record Digital Asset Revenue For Fiscal First Quarter 2026
|Event:
|First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 11, 2025
|Time:
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
|Webcast
|
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 25, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13757131.
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email:...
Phone: (203) 442-5391
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
...
Media Relations Inquiries
Greg or Katie com
STiR-communications
|UPEXI, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|2,237,223
|$
|2,975,150
|Accounts receivable, net
|284,261
|157,515
|Inventory, net
|1,035,680
|1,152,870
|Due from VitaMedica transition
|471,380
|228,017
|Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|1,480,227
|350,836
|Current digital assets at fair value
|212,832,396
|49,913,655
|Purchase price receivable - VitaMedica
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Total current assets
|220,341,167
|56,778,043
|Property and equipment, net
|1,931,498
|2,052,573
|Intangible assets, net
|143,923
|163,113
|Goodwill
|848,854
|848,854
|Deferred tax asset
|5,948,858
|5,948,858
|Investment in digital company
|750,000
|-
|Digital assets at fair value, net of current
|187,993,435
|56,083,525
|Other assets
|200,690
|192,123
|Right-of-use asset, net
|1,569,742
|1,739,755
|Total other assets
|199,387,000
|67,028,801
|Total assets
|$
|419,728,167
|$
|123,806,844
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,184,897
|$
|1,039,370
|Accrued compensation
|3,176,969
|3,470,296
|Deferred revenue
|51,347
|13,155
|Accrued liabilities
|947,076
|356,064
|Accrued interest
|1,545,481
|792,449
|Acquisition payable
|260,652
|260,652
|Current portion of promissory notes
|560,000
|560,000
|Short-term treasury debt
|50,000,000
|20,000,000
|Current portion of Cygnet subsidiary notes payable
|5,380,910
|5,380,910
|Current portion of operating lease payable
|521,702
|691,010
|Total current liabilities
|64,629,034
|32,563,906
|Operating lease payable, net of current portion
|1,145,439
|1,145,440
|Convertible notes payable
|143,161,862
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|144,307,301
|1,145,440
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 150,000 and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|2
|2
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, and 58,893,261 and 38,270,571 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|589
|383
|Additional paid in capital
|204,586,941
|150,640,935
|Retain earnings (accumulated deficit)
|6,204,300
|(60,543,822
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|210,791,832
|90,097,498
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|419,728,167
|$
|123,806,844
|UPEXI, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Revenue
|$
|3,156,128
|$
|4,356,515
|Digital asset revenue
|6,083,617
|-
|Total revenue
|9,239,745
|4,356,515
|Cost of revenue
|956,745
|1,426,447
|Gross profit
|8,283,000
|2,930,068
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|1,067,555
|1,041,425
|Distribution costs
|887,596
|1,455,725
|General and administrative
|9,257,208
|1,367,690
|Unrealized (gain) on digital assets
|(77,996,124
|)
|-
|Share-based compensation
|5,756,398
|141,298
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|19,190
|19,190
|Depreciation
|135,902
|239,905
|(60,872,275
|)
|4,265,233
|Income (loss) from operations
|69,155,275
|(1,335,165
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest expense, net
|(2,699,383
|)
|(290,412
|)
|Other income, net
|292,230
|-
|Other expense, net
|(2,407,153
|)
|(290,412
|)
|Income (loss) on operations before income tax
|66,748,122
|(1,625,577
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|66,748,122
|$
|(1,625,577
|)
|Basic income (loss) per share:
|Income (loss) per share
|$
|1.21
|$
|(1.55
|)
|Diluted income (loss) per share:
|Income (loss) per share
|$
|0.76
|$
|(1.55
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|55,340,634
|1,045,429
|Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|88,479,950
|1,045,429
