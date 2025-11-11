Crypto Industry Domain Crypto.Pe Now Available For Sale
The extension doubles as a natural abbreviation for private equity, making Crypto an ideal digital asset for companies or funds at the intersection of blockchain, tokenization, and investment.
According to NameBio, recent sales with the second level domain crypto include:
- Crypto, $250,000
- co, $129,048
- Crypto, $60,000
- Crypto, $24,004
- Crypto, $13,860
The domain purchase can be made in traditional currency or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.
Interested buyers can visit for more information, email andrew @ domainnamewire, or send a direct message on X/Twitter to @DomainNameWire.
