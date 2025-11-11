Historic Partnership: DP World Extends Landmark Deal With DP World Tour

In a powerful statement of sustained ambition and long-term vision, DP World and the DP World Tour today announced a record-breaking extension to their historic partnership, one that reshapes the future of global golf and reinforces Dubai's position at the heart of the sport's progression.

Under a new agreement that stands as the most significant in the Tour's history, DP World will continue as Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner until 2035, an extraordinary multi-year commitment that reflects not just trust, but unwavering conviction in golf's potential.

The original partnership, launched in 2022 and marked by the renaming of the European Tour (launched in 1972) to the DP World Tour, sparked a period of unprecedented expansion.

From 42 tournaments across 26 countries this season to rising attendance, record prize funds, and a surging global fan base, the DP World Tour has evolved into a truly worldwide sporting force and is now more global, more inclusive, and more connected than ever before.

A vision to transform

“We embarked on this journey to elevate the DP World brand and help build a platform that would transform the global golf ecosystem,” said Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour.

“The results over the past four years speak for themselves. This renewed agreement goes far beyond a title sponsorship; it reflects a deepened, integrated partnership that will drive the Tour's logistics, operations, and innovation for another decade. DP World's long-term commitment is clear proof that the Tour is not just thriving, it is accelerating.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer of DP World, added:“This partnership shows exactly what sport can do: connect markets, cultures, and communities around the world, just as we do through global trade.

“Our commitment through 2035 is an investment in the future of golf. We believe in its power to inspire, to include, and to create opportunity. The growth of events such as the DP World India Championship demonstrates how we are helping shape the sport's next frontier.”

Flagship commitment

As part of this groundbreaking extension, DP World remains Title Partner of the DP World Tour Championship, a flagship, season-ending Rolex Series event and the crowning moment of the Race to Dubai, until 2035. The renewed agreement also expands DP World's reach even further, with Official Partner status at an additional 15 tournaments each year, creating new touchpoints with fans, communities, and emerging markets worldwide.

Fuelled by booming interest and the remarkable enthusiasm of Indian golf fans, the DP World India Championship will return in 2026, with a view to becoming a mainstay on the global calendar, further evidence of DP World's commitment to expanding golf's reach.

Together, the Tour and DP World will continue driving initiatives that make golf more inclusive and accessible. Through sustainable innovation, including the repurposing of shipping containers into modern training facilities via the Second Life initiative and global Clubhouse programme, DP World is building pathways for the next generation by creating a lasting impact in communities around the world.

DP World's partnership with the Tour dates back to 2009, evolving from a presenting partner to the anchor behind a fully globalised Tour. This latest landmark agreement marks not just the continuation of that journey, but its bold next chapter.

Because when global trade meets global sport, the future of golf becomes not just brighter, but transformational.