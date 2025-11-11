Carbon Steel Market Size To Worth USD 1.80 Trillion By 2035

What Are the Advantages of Carbon Steel?

Carbon steel is one of the most widely used steels due to a variety of advantages as listed below:

What are the Major Trends of the Carbon Steel Market?

Market Opportunity

A major opportunity in the market lies in the growing global shift towards sustainable infrastructure and industrial development. Rising investments in smart cities, renewable energy projects, and modern transportation networks are driving the need for stronger and more durable carbon steel materials. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing low-carbon and recycled steel to meet environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals. Additionally, the use of advanced carbon steel in wind turbines, green buildings, and energy-efficient systems is opening new avenues for long-term market growth.

Limitations & Challenges

Carbon Steel Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights

Which Type Leads the Carbon Steel Market?

By type, low carbon steel segment held the largest market revenue share of 57.19% in 2025, due to its excellent ductility, weldability, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. Its versatility in construction, automotive, and machinery manufacturing drove strong global demand. Additionally, the growing shift towards sustainable and easily recyclable materials further enhanced the adoption of low-carbon steel across multiple industry.

The medium carbon steel segment is growing fastest in the market, due to its balanced combination of strength, hardness, and toughness, making it suitable for both structural and mechanical applications. It was widely used in manufacturing automotive components, machinery parts, and industrial tools requiring higher wear resistance. Moreover, advancements in heat treatment and alloying techniques improved its performance, driving greater adoption across industrial and engineering sector.

Product Form Insights

What Made the Flat Products Segment Dominate the Carbon Steel Market in 2025?

By Product Form, the flat products segment held the revenue share of 41.19% in 2025, due to its extensive use in key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding, and manufacturing. These products, including sheets, plates, and coils, offer superior strength, surface finish, and formability, making them ideal for structural and fabrication applications. Additionally, increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in modern infrastructure and vehicle production reinforced the dominance of the flat products segment.

The pipes & tubes segment is projected to grow fastest in the market, driven by rising demand from the oil and gas, construction, and water infrastructure sectors. Carbon steel pipes and tubes offer excellent strength, corrosion resistance, and durability, making them suitable for high-pressure and structural applications. Furthermore, ongoing pipeline expansion projects and industrial modernization across emerging economies boosted the segment's growth and market dominance.

Process Insights

Which Process Leads the Carbon Steel Market?

By Process, the basic oxygen furnace segment held the revenue share of 66.11% in 2025, due to its high production efficiency and ability to produce large volumes of high-quality steel at lower costs. Its widespread use in integrated steel plants enabled efficient conversion of molten iron into carbon steel with precise composition control. Additionally, the process's scalability and compatibility with recycled scrap materials further strengthened its dominance in global carbon.

The electric arc furnace segment is growing fastest in the market, due to its energy efficiency, flexibility in production, and lower environmental impact compared to traditional methods. Its ability to utilize scrap steel as a primary raw material supports sustainability goals and reduced carbon emissions. Moreover, growing investments in modern EAF technologies and renewable energy integration boosted its adoption, solidifying its leadership in carbon steel production.

End-use Industry Insights

Which End-use Industry Dominated the Carbon Steel Market in 2024?

By End-Use, the flat construction & infrastructure segment held the revenue share of 37.43% in 2025, due to massive global investments in urban development, transportation networks, and industrial facilities. Carbon steel's high strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness made it the preferred material for buildings, bridges, pipelines, and structural frameworks. Additionally, government-backed infrastructure programs and smart city projects further accelerated demand, solidifying this segment's leadership in the market.

The automotive & transportation segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market, owing to the material's excellent strength, formability, and cost-efficiency for vehicle manufacturing. Carbon steel was widely used in producing chassis, body panels, engine components, and structural parts, supporting large-scale automotive production. Furthermore, rising demand for commercial vehicles, electric mobility, and lightweight yet durable materials reinforced the segment's dominance in the global market.

Distribution Channel Insights

What Made the Direct Sales Segment Dominate the Carbon Steel Market in 2025?

By Distribution Channel, the direct sales segment held the revenue share of 62.11% in 2025, due to strong relationships between manufacturers and end users, ensuring consistent supply and customized product solutions. This sales model allowed producers to offer competitive pricing, faster delivery, and better technical support to industries such as construction and automotive. Moreover, the growing preference for bulk orders and long-term contracts with large industrial clients reinforced the dominance of direct sales in the carbon steel brand.

The distributors & stockists segment is projected to grow fastest over the forecast period, driven by its ability to provide wide product availability and efficient distribution across diverse end-use industries. These intermediaries played a crucial role in meeting the needs of small and medium-scale buyers through flexible order quantities and quick delivery. Additionally, their established supply networks and value-added services, such as inventory management and customized processing, strengthened their dominance in the market.

Grade Insights

Which Grade Leads the Carbon Steel Market?

By Grade, the AISI 1005-1020 series segment held the revenue share of 61.44% in 2025, due to its excellent balance of strength, ductility, and machinability, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial applications. Its versatility in manufacturing automotive components, machinery parts, and structural materials drove high demand across multiple sectors. Furthermore, the series' cost-effectiveness and ease of forming and welding made it a preferred choice for both manufacturers and end users.

The ASTM A36, S355JR segment is growing fastest in the market, due to their exceptional strength, formability, and weldability, making them ideal for structural and fabrication applications. Their widespread use in construction, heavy machinery, and transportation infrastructure fueled strong and consistent demand. Moreover, their cost efficiency and compliance with international quality standards reinforced their preference among global manufacturers and project developers.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominates the Carbon Steel Market: The Powerhouse of Global Steel Production and Consumption

The Asia Pacific carbon steel market size was valued at USD 719.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,210.54 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2026 to 2035. The Asia Pacific carbon steel market held the largest share of 67.11% of the global market in 2025.

Asia Pacific dominates the carbon steel market due to its massive industrial base, rapid urbanization, and strong infrastructure development across major economies like China, India, and Japan. The region benefits from abundant raw material availability, large-scale manufacturing capacity, and government investments in construction and transportation projects. Additionally, the rising demand for automobiles, machinery, and renewable energy infrastructure further strengthens Asia Pacific's position as the central hub of global carbon steel production and consumption.

China Carbon Steel Market Trends

The China market is witnessing steady growth, driven by robust demand from the construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors. Ongoing infrastructure development, urban expansion, and government initiatives like“Made in China 2025” are fueling large-scale carbon steel consumption. The country is also focusing on upgrading steel production with energy-efficient and low-emission technologies to meet sustainability goals.

The carbon steel market in North America is supported by robust demand from the construction, automotive, energy, and manufacturing sectors. The U.S. leads the region in production and consumption, with carbon steel playing a key role in infrastructure development projects such as bridges, highways, pipelines, and public buildings. The passing of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates over USD 1.2 trillion for infrastructure upgrades over the next decade, is expected to boost demand for carbon steel across multiple applications significantly. Growing investments in commercial construction, transport networks, and energy transmission lines in Canada and Mexico further contribute to a steady demand for structural and low-carbon steel products.

U.S. Carbon Steel Market Trends

The carbon steel market in the U.S. accounted for the largest market revenue share in North America in 2024. In the U.S., carbon steel is widely used in construction, automotive, and energy industries. Large infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, airports, and rail systems continue to support steady demand. The automotive industry is another major user of carbon steel in the U.S., especially for making vehicle frames, engine parts, and exhaust systems. In 2024, over 10 million vehicles were produced in the country, and production is expected to grow in 2025. Electric vehicle manufacturing is also rising, with carbon steel still playing a key role in structural and internal components. At the same time, steelmakers in the U.S. are investing in cleaner technologies like electric arc furnaces to meet environmental goals and reduce emissions, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the domestic carbon steel industry.

Europe Carbon Steel Market Trends

The carbon steel market in Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In the automotive sector, Europe is home to some of the world's largest car manufacturers, including Volkswagen, BMW, Stellantis, and Renault. These companies continue to use carbon steel for vehicle chassis, structural parts, and engine components. The demand for strong yet affordable materials remains high with the ongoing shift toward electric vehicles. At the same time, European steel producers are under pressure to reduce emissions, leading to increased investment in green steel technologies and low-carbon production methods. These efforts are expected to shape the future of the carbon steel market in Europe while keeping it competitive and environmentally aligned.

Latin America Carbon Steel Market Trends

The carbon steel market in Latin America is seeing steady demand for carbon steel, mainly driven by infrastructure development, construction projects, and industrial expansion. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile are investing in roads, bridges, railways, and public housing, which rely heavily on carbon steel for structural applications. Brazil, in particular, is the region's largest producer and consumer of carbon steel, supported by a strong domestic steel industry and major construction programs. Mexico also shows solid demand, especially with the growth of its automotive manufacturing sector and cross-border industrial exports to the U.S.

Middle East and Africa Surge Ahead: The Fastest-Growing Frontier in the Global Carbon Steel Industry

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for carbon steel, fueled by massive infrastructure projects, industrial expansion, and diversification efforts under national development plans like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2050. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising investments in oil and gas, construction, and renewable energy sectors are driving strong demand for durable and cost-effective steel solutions.

Saudi Arabia Carbon Steel Market Trends

Saudi Arabia dominates the regional market due to its massive infrastructure projects and strong industrial base driven by Vision 2030 initiatives. The country's expanding construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors generate substantial demand for high-quality carbon steel products. Additionally, significant investments in domestic steel production and advanced manufacturing technologies have strengthened Saudi Arabia's position as the regional leader in the carbon steel market.

Top Companies in the Carbon Steel Market & Their Offerings:



ArcelorMittal - provides a wide range of carbon steel profiles, plates, and seamless pipes for construction and energy applications.

Nippon Steel Corporation - offers various carbon steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, coated steel sheets, and pipes for use in vehicles, electrical equipment, and construction.

POSCO - manufactures and supplies carbon steel sheets and plates, including low-emission products, for use in industries such as automotive and construction.

Baosteel Group Corporation - offers a broad portfolio of carbon steel coils, plates, pipes, and bars, which are sold both domestically and internationally.

HBIS Group Co., Ltd. - produces a variety of carbon steel products, such as plates, sheets, wire rods, and various steel sections for equipment manufacturing, rail transit, and construction.

Tata Steel - offers carbon steel products like CR sheets, TMT steel bars for construction, and other industrial applications.

United States Steel Corporation - provides carbon flat-rolled steel products, including hot-rolled and coated sheets with various protective finishes for applications in automotive, construction, and appliances.

JFE Steel Corporation - specializes in carbon steel pipes, tubes, and wire rods, along with steel plates for various machine parts, automobiles, and construction.

Nucor Corporation - produces a wide variety of carbon and alloy steel products, including merchant bar, rebar, beams, plate, and sheet steel, as North America's largest recycler. Thyssenkrupp AG - offers flat carbon steels, such as hot-rolled and coated sheets, and specialized products like bluemint® steel, a brand for CO2-reduced steel.

Recent Developments



In February 2025, Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP), signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Primetals Technologies to become Asia's first supplier outside China of zero carbon endless hot rolled coil (HRC) for export to Europe. The new production line is expected to be operational by 2027, coinciding with the European Union's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) regime, positioning GRP as a leader in low-carbon steel manufacturing in Southeast Asia. In July 2025, Tata Steel announced starting of its UK low-carbon EAF-based steel making project and commence operations by 2027. Homegrown Tata Steel has gained all required approvals for its USD 1.5 billion project at Port Talbot.

Carbon Steel Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Carbon Steel Market

By Type



Low Carbon Steel (Mild Steel) (Carbon content ≤ 0.25%)

Medium Carbon Steel (Carbon content 0.25% – 0.60%)

High Carbon Steel (Carbon content > 0.60%) Ultra-High Carbon Steel (Carbon content > 1.00%)

By Product Form



Flat Products



Hot Rolled Coil (HRC)



Cold Rolled Coil (CRC)

Sheets & Plates

Long Products



Rebars



Wire Rods

Structural Sections

Pipes & Tubes



Seamless

Welded (ERW, SAW)

Bars



Round Bars



Square Bars Hexagonal Bars



By Process



Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

By End-Use Industry



Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Shipbuilding

Energy & Power

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Railways & Metro Defense & Aerospace



By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales (to OEMs/Industries) Distributors & Stockists

By Grade



AISI/SAE 1005–1095 Series

EN Standards (e.g., EN 10025 S275JR, S355JR)

ASTM Grades (e.g., ASTM A36, AISI 1045, 1060) JIS Grades (e.g., SS400)

By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



