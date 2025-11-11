Soratobu Taxi Invests In Plana US To Advance Japanus Evtol Collaboration

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Japanese air taxi company SoratobuTaxi completes investment in Plana US

November 11, 2025 by David Edwards

Japanese air mobility company Soratobu Taxi (also known as SkyTaxi ) has completed an investment in Plana US, a California-based developer of hybrid-electric eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

The investment amount was not disclosed, but both companies said the partnership will enable closer technical collaboration and faster information sharing, supporting Soratobu Taxi's plan to launch eVTOL operations across Japan.

Founded in Osaka and led by CEO Takuto Hojo, Soratobu Taxi aims to make air travel“as easy to use as ground taxis”, reflecting its broader vision of bringing air travel to everyday life.

Closer cooperation with Plana

Plana is developing the CP-01, a hybrid-electric, medium-range eVTOL aircraft designed to carry up to seven passengers, including a pilot, with a range of more than 500 km (310 miles). The aircraft is now being developed in the United States under a“Made in USA” designation as Plana seeks type certification.

Soratobu Taxi first announced plans in June 2023 to purchase up to 50 Plana CP-01 aircraft by 2040. This latest investment deepens that relationship and supports ongoing collaboration in areas such as aircraft design, operational planning, and regulatory compliance.

According to Soratobu Taxi, the investment will also help the company formulate a more reliable business plan for introducing eVTOL operations in Japan.

Advancing eVTOL adoption in Japan

Soratobu Taxi says it will continue working with Plana to advance the practical use of medium-range eVTOLs for applications including tourism, regional transportation, and disaster response. The companies plan to promote the early adoption of eVTOLs in Japan through joint technical and business development.

Takuto Hojo, CEO of Soratobu Taxi, says:“When considering our goals – transportation for tourists and inbound visitors, and use in business settings – an aircraft that can fly 500 km and carry more than four passengers is supremely attractive.

“We intend to use Plana's CP-01 aircraft to provide the on-demand regional air travels that everyone is seeking.”

Braden Kim, founder and CEO of Plana, says:“The investment from Soratobu Taxi, our key partner in Japan, is more than just fundraising; it represents an opportunity to jointly expand the market in the Asia region.

“Above all, by introducing aircraft for inter-regional travel and the tourism industry as a competitive air service in Japan, where rail travel is well-established, we will be able to create a flexible air mobility market.”