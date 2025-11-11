MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) bananaz launches AI-powered design agent for mechanical engineers

November 11, 2025 by David Edwards

AI startup bananaz has unveiled its new Design Agent, an artificial intelligence system built specifically for mechanical engineers to analyze CAD files, technical drawings, and engineering data in context.

Unlike general-purpose chatbots, the bananaz Design Agent is designed to understand the complex logic of mechanical systems, including 3D geometries, assembly hierarchies, material specifications, and manufacturing constraints.

The company says the agent“reads and understands” design intent through a combination of computer vision, AI models, and engineering standards awareness.

Engineers can upload CAD files or drawings and ask the system questions in plain language – from identifying design-for-manufacturing (DFM) issues to checking tolerance stacks or verifying compliance with standards such as ISO 1101:2017 and ASME Y14.5:2018.

According to bananaz, the Design Agent can automatically generate tolerance reports, suggest replacements for custom parts with off-the-shelf components, and ensure that designs align with a company's internal best practices.

The platform also integrates with corporate databases and collaboration systems, allowing it to learn from past design decisions and see what engineers see across a project's lifecycle.

bananaz Design Agent is like having a virtual mechanical expert on your team 24/7, the company suggests in its press material, adding that the software understands how a tolerance change impacts manufacturability, or how a material substitution affects performance.

The agent forms part of the broader bananaz Copilot ecosystem, which connects AI-driven assistants across CAD, PDM/PLM, and communications platforms.

The Copilot suite aims to centralize engineering knowledge, enforce design standards, and enable faster collaboration between design, manufacturing, and quality teams.

Founded in 2023 by a group of senior mechanical engineers, bananaz focuses on eliminating design errors and accelerating product development through intelligent automation. The company serves industries including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing.

bananaz says its platform delivers a“dual impact”: measurable return on investment for organizations through reduced development time and costs, and professional growth for engineers by removing repetitive work and freeing them to focus on innovation.