Web3mediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Issues Investor Update Highlighting Accelerated Revenue Growth, Global Partnerships, And Platform Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today released an Investor Update outlining major milestones across financial, technological, and operational fronts as it expands within the global proof economy. The company reported $1.7 million in Q2 2025 revenue, up 467% year over year, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance targeting $40–$50 million in annual revenue. Highlights include a $150 million strategic investment agreement with Scilex Holdings, new digital pilot credentialing initiatives with Korea Aerospace University, and exclusive genomic data tokenization rights under a $10 million worldwide Scilex license. Datavault also advanced its VerifyU(TM) credentialing platform, ADIO(R) data-over-sound system, and acoustic science division, while expanding market presence across North America, Europe, and Asia.“Our mission has always been to build the operating system for verified data in the proof economy,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.“We are executing across multiple industries at once, transforming how value is created and trusted in the digital age.” Datavault will present live, pre-market on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, to discuss quarterly performance and ongoing initiatives.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R)(IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

