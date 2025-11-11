Sleepscriptmd Provides Comprehensive Sleep Health Solutions Through Dual Telehealth & AI Platforms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SleepScriptMD, a leading professional sleep healthcare service, provides accessible sleep health solutions through two distinct care pathways designed to address diverse patient needs. The platform combines AI-assisted asynchronous care with traditional virtual telehealth appointments, enabling patients to select the approach that best fits their medical needs and scheduling preferences.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insufficient sleep is a public health concern affecting millions of Americans. The condition impacts daily functioning, overall health, and quality of life, creating demand for accessible and effective treatment options that prioritize both safety and convenience.

The service addresses this need through its dual-platform approach. The asynchronous care pathway uses AI-assisted technology to evaluate patient responses, with 95% of patients receiving treatment recommendations within minutes of completing their online assessment. Patients with more complex medical or mental health histories may be contacted for additional clarification or offered a virtual session for further evaluation.

"The process was simple, and I liked that they actually explained my options instead of just pushing whatever," said Matthew, a patient who used the service. "It took a couple of tweaks to get the right prescription, but now I'm finally sleeping through the night. Totally worth it."

For patients who prefer direct interaction with a healthcare provider or require more detailed discussion due to complex medical histories, the virtual telehealth option provides live video sessions with expert practitioners. Appointments are available within five days, allowing patients to address sleep concerns promptly through one-on-one consultations.

Dr. David Danish, Spokesperson for SleepScriptMD, emphasized the importance of the dual-platform approach in meeting varied patient needs while maintaining high standards of medical oversight and safety in prescribing practices.

The asynchronous pathway requires patients to complete an online assessment at their convenience. The AI-assisted system evaluates responses in real time, offering what the company describes as the fastest way to start treatment without requiring live sessions in most cases. This option is priced at $45 per month or $120 for 90 days.

"I just wanted a legit way to get sleep meds without having to go into an office," said Anaya, another patient. "This was perfect-fast, easy, and didn't make me jump through a bunch of hoops. I was able to pick up my meds a couple of days later and have been sleeping way better ever since."

The virtual session pathway includes a 25-minute intake appointment for $120, which includes the first month of subscription service and a 30-day medication supply if prescribed. Follow-up appointments are available for $90 for 15-minute sessions. According to the company, most patients can transition to AI-assisted care at the monthly rate of $45 after their initial intake session.

"My sleep was trash, and nothing was helping," said Jamal E., a patient who opted for the virtual session. "I did the virtual session so I could actually talk to a doctor, and they knew their stuff. They explained why some meds are better than others for my situation, which made a lot of sense. It's been a huge difference for me. 10/10 recommend."

The service was co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly, a family medicine specialist, and Dr. David Danish, who is double-board-certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry. The founders first met during their postbaccalaureate studies at a premedical program affiliated with Harvard. According to the company, their complementary backgrounds in family medicine and psychiatry enable a comprehensive approach to care that addresses both mental health and physical health aspects of sleep disorders.

Through their individual practices, Dr. Kelly and Dr. Danish identified what they described as a critical need for effective, affordable solutions to improve sleep health. The platform they developed aims to provide solutions the company characterizes as safe, nonaddictive, and delivered with medical expertise.

The asynchronous care model is available in 28 states that permit this form of healthcare delivery, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Patients in these states can complete the entire process online without an appointment. virtual telehealth sessions are offered nationwide. Both pathways are designed to provide personalized sleep solutions with what the company describes as efficiency and safety while maintaining medical oversight.

SleepScriptMD serves patients across the United States, offering flexibility in how individuals access sleep healthcare. Patients can select their preferred care pathway based on factors including scheduling needs, medical complexity, and personal preferences regarding provider interaction.

For more information about SleepScriptMD's sleep health solutions or to schedule an assessment, call +1 800-737-8385 or visit .

