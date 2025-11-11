Canon Showcases Nigerian Filmmaker Nora Awolowo's Creative Brilliance With Exclusive Screenings Of Racket Queen In Lagos



Canon celebrates Nigerian filmmaker Nora Awolowo's creative excellence with the exclusive Lagos screening of Racket Queen, shot entirely on the Canon EOS C400. The event highlighted Canon's support for Africa's filmmaking community, featuring dual screenings, networking sessions, and the soft launch of the EOS C50.

Canon ( ), a leader in imaging technology, hosted an exclusive movie screening of Racket Queen in Lagos, a short film by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Nora Awolowo, shot entirely on the Canon EOS C400 cinema camera. The production stands as a testament to Nora's creative excellence, visual storytelling finesse, and technical mastery, with her work speaking powerfully for itself.

The Canon EOS C400, designed for professional filmmakers, played a pivotal role in capturing the film's striking visuals and emotional depth, showcasing Canon's ongoing commitment to supporting the region's creative community with advanced imaging tools.

The morning media screening brought together journalists from across arts, culture, entertainment, business, and technology publications, providing an exclusive first look at Racket Queen and deeper insight into Nora's filmmaking approach. Later in the evening, Canon hosted an industry screening for filmmakers, peers, and Canon's creative network, an engaging event and networking session celebrating collaboration, innovation, and shared passion for storytelling.

Both events also featured a soft launch of Canon's new EOS C50, an entry-level cinema camera designed to empower emerging filmmakers. Compact yet powerful, the C50 expands Canon's professional cinema lineup, making high-quality production more accessible to new creators.

Speaking at the event, Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director for Canon Central and North Africa, said:“At Canon, we believe in the power of storytelling and the importance of equipping creators with the right tools to express their vision. Our collaboration with Nora on Racket Queen reflects how technology and artistry come together to elevate filmmaking in Africa. We're proud to continue empowering creators and building a thriving creative community across the region.”

Canon's collaboration with Awolowo aligns with its Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience (ICE) strategy, which focuses on innovation, customer empowerment, and long-term partnerships. By enabling filmmakers with cutting-edge imaging technology, Canon reinforces its position as the go-to brand for professional videography in Nigeria and across Africa.

About The Racket Queen

The Racket Queen follows the journey of a young girl who discovers her passion for tennis and, with her mother's support, pursues her dream of becoming a star. Along the way she encounters, triumphs, setbacks, and sacrifices. The film features performances by Pamilerin Ayodeji, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Kayode Jnr Ojuolape, and Folu Storms.

Nora Awolowo, Filmmaker&Cinematographer reflecting on her experience, added:“Working with Canon is always a creative partnership built on trust and innovation. The EOS C400 gave me the flexibility and technical precision I needed to bring Racket Queen to life. I'm proud of what we achieved together and grateful for Canon's continued support for filmmakers like myself.”

Canon's Commitment to African Filmmaking

Canon's collaboration with Awolowo reflects its long-term commitment to African filmmaking. Through partnerships, training programmes, and access to professional equipment, Canon continues to empower the next generation of storytellers and strengthen its role in the region's creative economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. ...

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. ...

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: